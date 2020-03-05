Record longnose gar caught on Eastern Shore

Men’s college basketball: Jare’l Spellman had an offensive rebound and putback with one second left in regulation to lift host Sacred Heart (20-12) to a 61-59 victory over Mount St. Mary’s (11-21) in a Northeast Conference quarterfinal. Damian Chong Qui (McDonogh), who was named the Northeast Conference’s Most Improved Player, had 18 points for the Mount.