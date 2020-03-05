Record longnose gar caught on Eastern Shore

A Hurlock fisherman is the new Maryland state Chesapeake Division record holder for longnose gar, with a catch that weighed 18.3 pounds.
Samson Matthews, 22, was fishing for blue catfish with a friend March 2 near El Dorado Bridge along Marshyhope Creek. After about 10 minutes of fishing in 20 feet of water with small chunks of gizzard shad as bait, Matthews felt a strong pull, a tight line and lots of thrashing.
Maryland Department of Natural Resources biologists certified the species as longnose gar — Lepisosteus osseus — a prehistoric fish distinguished by its long nose and hard scales. The catch was officially weighed at Kool Ice and Seafood in Cambridge, which confirmed the fish narrowly beat the 2019 record held by David Confair.
Women’s college lacrosse: Jordan Butler (John Carroll) had five goals and four assists to lead host Mount St. Mary’s (4-1) to a 18-7 victory over Campbell (1-6). The Mount finished the game on a 4-0 run.
Men’s college basketball: Jare’l Spellman had an offensive rebound and putback with one second left in regulation to lift host Sacred Heart (20-12) to a 61-59 victory over Mount St. Mary’s (11-21) in a Northeast Conference quarterfinal. Damian Chong Qui (McDonogh), who was named the Northeast Conference’s Most Improved Player, had 18 points for the Mount.
Women’s college basketball: Host American (12-16, 8-10) finished on a 12-4 run and won 57-42 over Navy (7-22, 2-16). Mary Kate Ulasewicz had 15 points for the Mids. The two teams will face each other again in Saturday’s opening round of the league tournament.
>> Visiting Loyola Maryland (8-21) fell, 66-48, to Holy Cross (18-11) and will face Army West Point in the first round of the Patriot League tournament Saturday at 5 p.m.
>>Visiting UMBC (10-18) was held to 18 points in the first half and lost, 66-58, to UMass-Lowell (16-14) in an America East quarterfinal. The loss was the Retreivers’ third straight.