Reisterstown pole vaulter Olivia Gruver honored as nation’s best

Pole vaulter Olivia Gruver, a Reisterstown resident and Franklin graduate, was named Friday by Track & Field News the Collegiate Women’s Indoor Athlete of the Year.
The University of Washington senior did not lose to a college competitor this past winter and cleared 15 feet, 5 inches (4.70 meters) at the USA Track and Field championships to finish third at the meet. That height is the second-best mark on the all-time collegiate list, according to Track & Field News. Gruver also cleared 15-3½ (4.66), which is tied for the fifth-highest performance.
Gruver was the 2017 and 2018 NCAA outdoor champion at Kentucky, a six-time first-team all American, and the owner of the outdoor NCAA pole vault record at 15-6¼ (4.73).
Gruver is also one of three finalists for the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Women’s Field Athlete of the Year. There will be a final vote by member coaches beginning Monday morning and those winners will be named National Athletes & Coaches of the Year for the 2020 indoor season.
Lacrosse: US Lacrosse is accepting nominations for its 2020 Youth Awards, which honors outstanding contributors to youth lacrosse throughout the country. The Youth Awards are distributed in nine different categories, recognizing coaches, officials, administrators, and other contributors. The deadline to submit is June 1, 2020. For more information on the Youth Awards, visit uslacrosse.org.
Outdoors: The Pasadena Sportfishing Group’s Monthly Meeting for April 13 is cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. For more information, go to pasadenasportfishing.com.