Heisman bobblehead unveiled for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a bobblehead featuring Lamar Jackson in the Heisman Trophy pose. The bobbleheads are being produced for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO.
Wearing a white Louisville Cardinals jersey, the smiling Jackson bobblehead is in the Heisman Trophy pose on a football field base with a scoreboard in the background. The bobbleheads are available for pre-order through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store at store.bobbleheadhall.com/products/jacksonlouisville. The cost is $40 plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and will ship to customers in July.
College wrestling: Former national champion and Olympic team member Cary Kolat has been named head wrestling coach at Navy.
Kolat has established himself as one of the premier coaches in the sport after building a Campbell program into a Southern Conference power and a national name. The Camels have seen unprecedented success over the last four seasons, winning three SoCon Tournament titles (2017, 2019, 2020) and two regular-season SoCon Championships (2019, 2020). Under his tutelage, he has had 19 NCAA Championship qualifiers, 12 individual SoCon Champions and 28 medalists at the SoCon Tournament.
Lacrosse: US Lacrosse is accepting nominations for its 2020 Youth Awards, which honors outstanding contributors to youth lacrosse throughout the country. The Youth Awards are distributed in nine different categories, recognizing coaches, officials, administrators, and other contributors. The deadline to submit is June 1, 2020. For more information on the Youth Awards, visit uslacrosse.org.