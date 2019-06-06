Baltimore-area sports new: Laurel Park hosting early post time on Saturday for Belmont

Laurel Park will open its doors at 11 a.m. and have a 12:30 p.m. post for the first of 12 live races on Saturday. It is the last of Laurel’s Triple Crown Days, allowing fans the opportunity to watch and wager on the 151st Belmont Stakes from Belmont Park. First post at Belmont Park is 11:35 a.m.

Advance wagering on the entire Belmont Stakes Day program at Belmont, as well as two two-day double wagers and the two-day Pick 6, will be available at Laurel on Friday.

Women’s college basketball: Johns Hopkins added Bridget Rothert to its coaching staff, head coach Katherine Bixby announced.

College baseball: Johns Hopkins senior pitcher Jack Bunting, who recently helped the Blue Jay baseball team to a third-place finish at the Division III World Series, has been named to the ABCA/Rawlings Division III All-America and CoSIDA/Google Cloud Division III Academic All-America Baseball Teams.

Big Ten awards: Sarah Myers of the Maryland women's basketball team and Andrew Samuels of the Maryland men's soccer program were named the Terps' Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winners. The Big Ten recognized one male and one female student-athlete from all 14 member institutions for demonstrating outstanding sportsmanship and competitive spirit.

Both Samuels and Myers earned this league honor after winning the James H. Kehoe Awards at the 2019 Terp Awards, given to one male and female student-athlete who exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship.

Myers graduated with a degree in kinesiology in just three years. Myers earned Academic All-Big Ten honors twice and was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She served as a community outreach liaison for SAAC and earned a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award earlier this year for women's basketball.

Samuels graduated with his degree in economics in three and a half years. He served as captain of Maryland's 2018 National Championship team, a role he took on during the middle of the season and emerged as a leader during Maryland's late season surge to the title. Samuels won the Big Ten Sportsmanship award for men's soccer for the second consecutive season, going the entire season without picking up a yellow card despite playing defensive midfield and right back.

Minor League Baseball: Anderson Feliz’s ninth-inning RBI single carried the Baysox to a 7-5 series-clinching win over New Hampshire Thursday. Four players had mulit-hit games in the win.Bowie got off to a hot start, with the first six batters reaching base in the top of the first inning.

The Baysox will travel to Portland to open a three-game series Friday. This will be the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

-- From Sun staff and news services