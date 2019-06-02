Baltimore-area sports news: Johns Hopkins stays alive in DIII College World Series

Johns Hopkins remained alive in the Division III College World Series on Sunday afternoon with a 6-5 victory over Babson in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Josh Hejka worked out of a ninth-inning jam for the Blue Jays, who won their second game in the double-elimination event, advancing to a rematch later in the day with Birmingham-Southern.

AJ King drove in two runs for the Blue Jays and had three hits along with Mike Eberle and Chris Feta.

Birmingham-Southern sent Johns Hopkins (37-12) to the losers bracket early Sunday morning with a 4-3 victory in 10 innings in a game that started last Saturday night.

Track and field: University of Washington senior Olivia Gruver, a 2015 graduate of Franklin High, will attempt this week to become the first woman in NCAA history to win the national pole vaulting championship three straight years. She owns the fourth-highest vault in the world this season (15 feet, 6 ¼ inches and is the only collegian to clear 15 feet this outdoor season. She will be competing at the NCAA national championships in Austin, Texas, beginning Thursday at 6:30. Earlier this year, she broke Sandi Morris’ 2015 NCAA outdoor pole vault record.

Horse racing: Mopo Racing’s Eastern Bay rallied from far back with an eye-catching run through the stretch to catch favored Oldies But Goodies and win Sunday’s featured sixth race by a neck in near-record time at Laurel Park. With 7-pound apprentice Avery Whisman aboard for trainer Dale Capuano, Eastern Bay ($10.20) ran 5 ½ furlongs in 1 minute, 00.79 seconds over a firm All Along turf course layout in the $47,000 third-level optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up.

The All Along course record for 5 ½ furlongs in 1:00.53 set by Night Officer Sept. 12, 2012.

It was the second race for Eastern Bay since being claimed for $35,000 out of a third-place finish April 7 at Laurel. In the first start for his new connections he was a troubled ninth, beaten five lengths, in the 5 ½-furlong King T. Leatherbury Stakes April 20, won by Dirty in then-Dahlia turf course record time of 1:00.65.

Fishing: The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is teaming up with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to host the first “Freedom and Fishing Snakehead Derby” on June 8 at Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park in Dorchester County. Anglers are invited to participate in this free, all-day derby, which features snakehead fishing demonstrations, door prizes, cooking techniques and a limited quantity of free snakehead fillets. Prizes will be awarded to anglers who reel in the largest northern snakehead of the day. Participation for Freedom and Fishing is free, but registration is required at dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/Pages/snakehead_derby.aspx.

Pro lacrosse: The Redwoods defeated the Atlas, 11-9, in Foxborough, Mass., in the debut weekend for the Premier Lacrosse League. St. Mary’s High grad Tim Troutner, making his pro debut, made 17 saves in the victory.

Minor league baseball: Two Austin Hays home runs and a strong Alex Wells start propelled the Bowie Baysox to a 5-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats in front of 3,241 at Prince George's Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Bowie (20-35) halted a seven-game losing streak.

