Brigade's Justin Lawrence named Arena Football League defender of week

Baltimore Brigade defensive lineman Justin Lawrence was named the Arena Football League Defensive Player of the Week for his Week 8 performance against the Columbus Destroyers.

Lawrence had two sacks for loss of nine yards total and one forced fumble in Baltimore’s 44-39 victory over the Destroyers on Saturday. The Brigade leads the league in total sacks with 11 and Lawrence ranks second on the team and third in the league in sacks with 3.5. This is Lawrence’s eight season in the AFL and his second with the Brigade.

The Baltimore Brigade play tonight at 7 p.m. at Capitol One Arena, taking on regional rivals Washington Valor for the second time this season. The game will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Washington, ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

Boxing: Baltimore's Franchón Crews-Dezurn (4-1, 1 KO) will fight Kayla Williams (0-2) on Thursday night as part of the Golden Boy Fight Night undercard at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. Fights will be streamed live on facebook.com/goldenboyfn.

Fishing: Michael Sentore of Gloucester City, N.J., won the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League Northeast Division tournament on the Chesapeake Bay on Saturday with a five-bass limit weighing 19 pounds. Sentore netted $3,362. Sentore said he stayed in the North East River and Furnace Bay during the tournament, and caught all of his fish flipping a ½-ounce, green-pumpkin-colored Riot Baits Minima Jig with a Riot Baits Tantrum trailer of the same color.

Rick McFaul of Phoenix was the top local finisher, plaing third with with five bass (16 pounds, 2 ounces) and John Hauserman of Towson placed eighth with five bass (12-7).