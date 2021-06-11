Rainy weather forces Pimlico to cancel Friday’s racing | DIGEST

With persistent heavy rain falling and more in the forecast throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, Friday’s live program at historic Pimlico Race Course was canceled after the second race.
According to the National Weather Service, up to an inch of rain had fallen in the Baltimore area with another inch expected. The NWS also issued flood warnings for Central Baltimore County and Baltimore City.
The national weekly Stronach 5 wager, which was scheduled to begin with Pimlico’s eighth-race finale, was also canceled.
Live action is scheduled to return to Pimlico with an eight-race program Saturday, beginning at 12:40 p.m. and featuring a Maryland state record 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot carry-over of $974,564.10. The Rainbow 6 begins in Race 3.
Sunday’s 10-race program (12:40 p.m.) features five stakes, four scheduled for the turf, worth $475,000 in purses.
Varsity soccer: Tyquan Stroud of Mount Saint Joseph High School was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Maryland Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Stroud is the first Gatorade Maryland Boys Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from Mount Saint Joseph High School.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Stroud as Maryland’s best high school boys soccer player. A finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced in June, Stroud joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior midfielder led the Gaels to an 8-0 record during this past pandemic-abbreviated season. Stroud scored four goals and passed for five assists. An All-Catholic League selection, Stroud is a two-time MIAA A Conference First Team honoree. He concluded his prep soccer career with 24 goals and 33 assists.
Stroud has volunteered locally at a homeless shelter and food bank.
Stroud has maintained a B-plus average in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer on scholarship at Temple this fall.
Fishing: Major League Fishing will visit Marbury next week, June 17-20, for the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit on the Potomac River. In its 26th season, the circuit (formerly known as the FLW Tour) features a roster of the world’s best bass-fishing professionals competing across six regular-season events, each with a top award of up to $135,000.
This is the fifth event of the 2021 season, hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, offering competitors a total purse of more than $900,000 and marking the seventh time the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit has visited the tidal river.
The Pro Circuit last stopped at the Potomac in 2017, where Wisconsin veteran pro Tom Monsoor hoisted the trophy in his first major Tour win, bringing a four-day total of 66 pounds, 11 ounces to the stage. Before that, in 2015, Texas pro Clark Wendlandt — a three-time Angler of the Year — won his fourth career Pro Circuit event on the fishery bringing in 60 pounds even. Washington pro Luke Clausen, a former FLW Cup and Bassmaster Classic champion, holds the record for the heaviest four-day winning weight on the Potomac River with a total of 69 pounds, 14 ounces back in 2011.
“The fishery is very healthy with a tremendous population of largemouth bass that are pretty eager to bite, so it should be a fun tournament,” said Pro Circuit angler Todd Walters of Kernersville, North Carolina, who finished in second-place in the MLF Toyota Series event held on the Potomac River in 2020. “Everyone is really looking forward to this event.”
The Potomac River is a tidal fishery, running roughly north to south into the Chesapeake Bay, with water that fluctuates a couple feet per day. Due to the constant ebb and flow, fishing is almost always shallow, either in the grass and pads or around hard cover such as rock and wood.
Anglers will take off at 6:30 a.m., Thursday through Sunday, from Smallwood State Park, located at 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Weigh-ins will also be held at the park daily at 3 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend the event or follow the action online through the MLF NOW! livestream and coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
Equestrian: The Fair Hill Organizing Committee, an affiliate of the Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, announced tickets for the inaugural Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. Ticket information and purchasing options will be available at Maryland5Star.us/Tickets.
The Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill will take place Oct. 14-17 at the new Fair Hill Special Event Zone in Cecil County. The event, one of only two 5 Star equestrian events in the United States and seventh worldwide, will showcase four days of competition at the Olympic sport of Eventing’s highest-level. Spectators will see Eventing’s elite athletes and horses competing at the new venue for the first time across three disciplines, dressage, cross country and show Jumping for a combined $325,000 in prize money.
A variety of single and multiday ticket packages, along with group sales options will be available for purchase. Levels range from general admission starting at $15, grandstand box seats, reserved club level and Tier 1 VIP hospitality offering the most exclusive and elevated experience to spectators overlooking the Main Arena.
For news and updates about the event, follow the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill on social media @maryland5star and sign up for the email newsletter at Maryland5star.us/newsletter-sign-up.
Women’s soccer: The Washington Spirit will return to full capacity July 2 at Segra Field and July 10 at Audi Field. Single match tickets for remaining home matches will be available to the general public on June 21 at 10 a.m.