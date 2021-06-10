Mount St. Mary’s Brian Sagendorf finishes 24th in javelin at NCAA finals | DIGEST

Mount St. Mary’s graduate student Brian Sagendorf added his name to the school’s lengthy list of All-Americans on Wednesday night, with an honorable mention in the javelin at the NCAA Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
After fouling on his first attempt, Sagendorf got on the board with a throw over 52 meters. His final throw was his best on the day at 54.23 meters, placing him 24th.
Wednesday’s meet capped a memorable career for the javelin thrower. Sagendorf leaves the Mount as the school’s record holder for the event, setting the mark in his freshman year and besting it three more times. The fourth standard set by the New Jerseyite punched his ticket to Oregon, with a 10th place finish at the NCAA East Preliminaries in Florida.
Sagendorf was the first Mount St. Mary’s track & field athlete since Kelly Yanucil, who competed in the women’s javelin in 2016.
College football: Towson announced the fall season’s home game kickoff times.
Towson’s first home game against seven-time FCS champion North Dakota State will be on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. It will be the first time Towson football has a home game since Nov. 23, 2019.
The next two home games for the Tigers, Oct. 9 vs. Stony Brook and Oct. 16 vs. Rhode Island, will kick off at 4 p.m.
The final two regular season home games on Oct. 30 vs. Albany and Nov. 13 vs. Elon will be 2 p.m. contests.
In addition, all CAA teams announced game times for league contests. Towson’s first CAA away game is at New Hampshire on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. The Tigers play at William & Mary on Oct. 23 at 3:30 p.m. then have a pair of 2 p.m. kickoffs for road games at Richmond on Nov. 6 and at James Madison on Nov. 20.
Fishing: Major League Fishing will visit Marbury next week, June 17-20, for the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit on the Potomac River. In its 26th season, the circuit (formerly known as the FLW Tour) features a roster of the world’s best bass-fishing professionals competing across six regular-season events, each with a top award of up to $135,000.
This is the fifth event of the 2021 season, hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, offering competitors a total purse of more than $900,000 and marking the seventh time the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit has visited the tidal river.
The Pro Circuit last stopped at the Potomac in 2017, where Wisconsin veteran pro Tom Monsoor hoisted the trophy in his first major Tour win, bringing a four-day total of 66 pounds, 11 ounces to the stage. Before that, in 2015, Texas pro Clark Wendlandt — a three-time Angler of the Year — won his fourth career Pro Circuit event on the fishery bringing in 60 pounds even. Washington pro Luke Clausen, a former FLW Cup and Bassmaster Classic champion, holds the record for the heaviest four-day winning weight on the Potomac River with a total of 69 pounds, 14 ounces back in 2011.
“The fishery is very healthy with a tremendous population of largemouth bass that are pretty eager to bite, so it should be a fun tournament,” said Pro Circuit angler Todd Walters of Kernersville, North Carolina, who finished in second-place in the MLF Toyota Series event held on the Potomac River in 2020. “Everyone is really looking forward to this event.”
The Potomac River is a tidal fishery, running roughly north to south into the Chesapeake Bay, with water that fluctuates a couple feet per day. Due to the constant ebb and flow, fishing is almost always shallow, either in the grass and pads or around hard cover such as rock and wood.
Anglers will take off at 6:30 a.m., Thursday through Sunday, from Smallwood State Park, located at 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Weigh-ins will also be held at the park daily at 3 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend the event or follow the action online through the MLF NOW! livestream and coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
Equestrian: The Fair Hill Organizing Committee, an affiliate of the Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, announced tickets for the inaugural Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. Ticket information and purchasing options will be available at Maryland5Star.us/Tickets.
The Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill will take place Oct. 14-17 at the new Fair Hill Special Event Zone in Cecil County, Maryland. The event, one of only two 5 Star equestrian events in the United States and seventh worldwide, will showcase four days of world-class competition at the Olympic sport of Eventing’s highest-level. Spectators will see Eventing’s elite athletes and horses competing at the new venue for the first time across three disciplines, dressage, cross country and show Jumping for a combined $325,000 in prize money.
A variety of single and multiday ticket packages, along with group sales options will be available for purchase. Levels range from general admission starting at $15, grandstand box seats, reserved club level and Tier 1 VIP hospitality offering the most exclusive and elevated experience to spectators overlooking the Main Arena.
For news and updates about the event, follow the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill on social media @maryland5star and sign up for the email newsletter at Maryland5star.us/newsletter-sign-up.
Latest Sports
Women’s soccer: The Washington Spirit will return to full capacity July 2 at Segra Field and July 10 at Audi Field. Single match tickets for remaining home matches will be available to the general public on June 21 at 10 a.m.