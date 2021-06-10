Mount St. Mary’s Brian Sagendorf finishes 24th in javelin at NCAA finals | DIGEST

The Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill will take place Oct. 14-17 at the new Fair Hill Special Event Zone in Cecil County, Maryland. The event, one of only two 5 Star equestrian events in the United States and seventh worldwide, will showcase four days of world-class competition at the Olympic sport of Eventing’s highest-level. Spectators will see Eventing’s elite athletes and horses competing at the new venue for the first time across three disciplines, dressage, cross country and show Jumping for a combined $325,000 in prize money.