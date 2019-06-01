Baltimore-area sports news: Calvert Hall grad Stephen Kelly scores first goal in Premier Lacrosse League

Calvert Hall graduate Stephen Kelly scored the first goal in the Premier Lacrosse League’s debut in Boston on Saturday, scoring 11 seconds into the Archers’ 13-12 victory over the Chrome. Archers attackman Will Manny scored his fourth goal of the game to lift his team in overtime in the first PLL game. Marcus Holman (Gilman) had three goals for the winners. In the second game of the day, the Whipsnakes edged the Chaos, 15-14, on Drew Snider’s overtime goal.

Major League Lacrosse: The Chesapeake Bayhawks announced their 16-game regular season will be broadcast regionally on MyTV Baltimore. Fans in the Baltimore area – which includes Anne Arundel and Howard County – can watch games via the following providers: Comcast (Channel 24); Verizon Fios (Channel 9); Dish (Channel 46); Direct TV (Channel 46). Coverage of the season will start on Sunday at 4 p.m. as the Bayhawks start their season on the road against the Dallas Rattlers.

Horse racing: Caves Farm’s Pizmo Time stretched his win streak to three races by catching pacesetter Saratoga Bob at the top of the stretch and outrunning favored Surprise Twist through the lane to capture Saturday’s feature at Laurel Park. Jockey Alex Cintron registered his third win of the afternoon aboard Pizmo Time ($9.80), who ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:41.40 to take the $47,000 third-level optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up by a nose.

Arena Football League: The Baltimore Brigade (3-3) lost to the host Atlantic City Blackjacks, 35-34, when a 20-yard field goal attempt was blocked as time expired Saturday. Joe Hills rushed for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass in the setback. Quarterback Shane Boyd completed 25 of 39 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Both teams were held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Men’s college track and field: Navy’s Jamie Cook was selected as the Mid-Atlantic Coach of the Yar by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. … Coppin State’s Joseph Amoah has been named the Mid-Atlantic Region’s Athlete of the Year by USTFCCCA.

Women’s college basketball: Tyree Allen, Alexandria Hamilton, Aliyah Lawson, Unique Meyers and Abby Weiss have all signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Coppin State in the 2019-20 season.

Sports publicity: Johns Hopkins Assistant Director of Athletic Communications Jill Guise will receive the College Sports Information Directors of America’s 2019 College Division Achievement Award. Guise will be honored at CoSIDA’s annual convention, which will take place this year at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Fla., from June 9-12.

