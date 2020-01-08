The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has officially recognized Jeff Rosenkilde of Monkton as holding the first official state fishing record for big-scale pomfret. Rosenkilde caught the 22.1-pound fish Dec. 28 in the Atlantic Ocean canyons off the coast of the Delmarva peninsula.
Rosenkilde and four friends were deep-drop fishing for swordfish and tuna out of Ocean City, about 75 miles offshore, when he knew something took his whole squid bait nearly 1,000 feet below the surface.
Rosenkilde said his crewmates knew the species and knew it was exceptionally large. Rosenkilde credits his record as as a group effort.
A department biologist verified the species as a big-scale pomfret — Taractichthys longipinnis. Its weight was certified by Hunter’s Crab and Seafood Market in Grasonville.
The big-scale pomfret is commonly found in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, but occasionally moves northward.
Rosenkilde’s catch could potentially qualify for an all-tackle world record by the International Game Fish Association. The current world record is 20.6 lb, caught Oct. 17, 2004 off St. Augustine, Florida.
Anglers who think they have a potential record catch should download and fill out a state record application and call 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8325.
Spring training baseball: Individual tickets for all 17 of the Orioles’ spring training games at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida, will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at Orioles.com/Spring. The Orioles will offer a special online 36-hour presale from Thursday at 10 a.m. to Friday at 10 p.m. to fans subscribing to the free digital Sarasota 365 Newsletter or Warehouse Wire. To receive an invitation for the presale, fans can sign up for the Sarasota 365 Newsletter and Warehouse Wire at Orioles.com/Newsletter.
Men’s college volleyball: Stevenson junior Nate Reynolds was recently named a preseason All-American by Off The Block. Reynolds was one of 15 players selected to the preseason All-America team.
Major League Soccer: D.C. United re-signed goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr., through the 2020 season. Edwards originally joined the Black-and-Red from Orlando City SC on Dec. 19, 2018. Last season, Edwards did not appear for the D.C. United First Team but made 16 appearances for the Black-and-Red’s USL Championship affiliate, Loudoun United FC. Edwards recorded 59 saves and had three clean sheets in 2019.