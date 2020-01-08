Spring training baseball: Individual tickets for all 17 of the Orioles’ spring training games at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida, will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at Orioles.com/Spring. The Orioles will offer a special online 36-hour presale from Thursday at 10 a.m. to Friday at 10 p.m. to fans subscribing to the free digital Sarasota 365 Newsletter or Warehouse Wire. To receive an invitation for the presale, fans can sign up for the Sarasota 365 Newsletter and Warehouse Wire at Orioles.com/Newsletter.