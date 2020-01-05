The Blast lost, 7-6, in overtime to the Florida Tropics on Saturday night in a Major Arena Soccer League game in front of a sold-out crowd at Towson’s SECU Arena.
Daniel Peruzzi (two goals) and Jamie Thomas (two assists) led the Blast offense. William Vanzela recorded 17 saves in the setback.
The Blast host Soles de Sonora on Jan. 20 at 2:05 p.m. in a rematch of the 2016 MASL Championship.
Men’s college hockey: The 12th-ranked Stevenson men’s ice hockey team netted a program record nine goals, including a hat trick by sophomore Luke Benitez, as the Mustangs posted their eighth straight victory with a 9-3 United Collegiate Hockey Conference win over Chatham Saturday afternoon at Reisterstown Sportsplex.
Stevenson also finished with a program record 53 shots, 24 points, and 15 assists.
Freshman Ryan Kenny stopped 14 shots before senior Dustyn Moyer made nine in the third period.
National Women’s Soccer League: The Washington Spirit have signed defender Brooke Hendrix. The powerful center back is coming to the United States after a successful stint with English club West Ham United FC. Hendrix played in 35 games across her two years at the club, including an appearance in West Ham’s FA Cup final in 2019.
Before moving to West Ham, Hendrix anchored the defense for Serie A Women’s side Brescia in Italy. The defender earned 23 caps during 2017-2018 season, scoring two goals and adding two assists from the backline. Hendrix played a crucial role in Brescia’s second-place league finish in which they tied league-winner Juventus in points, but fell short of the title after a playoff penalty shootout.
Outdoors: Maryland Trout Unlimited will hold a meeting Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Towson Presbyterian Church, 400 W. Chesapeake Avenue. Mark Staley, a fisheries expert from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, will be the guest speaker and present his annual report on the “State of the Gunpowder." It will included results of DNR’s latest trout population surveys. The meeting is free and open to the public.
>> “Walleye” Pete Dahlberg of Four Season’s Guide Service will be the guest speaker at the Pasadena Sportsfishing Group’s meeting Jan. 13. PSG meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company in Severna Park. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. Meetings are free and open to the public.
Food and beverages are available, and children will receive a free ice cream. A free door prize will be awarded to adults and children. Fishing tackle raffle tickets and a 50/50 drawing will be held after the discussion by Dahlberg on a review of his 2019 fishing season and what he is planning to do in the 2020 season that will last for about 45 minutes.
For more information, go to pasadenasportfishing.com or walleyepete.com.