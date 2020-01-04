The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced the winter portion of the firearm deer hunting season opens Friday in Deer Management Region B, which includes all of the state except the westernmost counties. Hunters with a valid hunting license may use firearms to harvest sika and white-tailed deer during this season.
The season is open Jan. 10-11 in all Region B counties. The season is open Sunday, Jan. 12, as follows:
>> On private and designated public lands – Cecil and St. Mary’s counties.
>> On private lands only – Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Washington (Zone 1), and Worcester counties. Shooting hours end at 10:30 a.m. in Kent and Montgomery counties.
“This season provides deer hunters with another chance to fill their firearms season bag limit if they have not already done so,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “The resulting deer harvest contributes positively to managing deer in Region B.”
Hunters are encouraged to consult the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping for information on bag limits, regulations, and registration procedures.
Women’s college basketball: Visiting Elon outscored Towson (4-6) by 11 in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 74-61 victory Friday night in a Colonial Athletic Association game. Kionna Jeter led the Tigers with 21 points and six rebounds.
>> Concordia (Ill.) defeated St. Mary’s, 69-49, on Friday. Gina Seifert scored a game-high 17 points, but the host Seahawks (3-7) fell to the Cougars (2-6) at St. Mary’s New Year’s Classic. The Seahawks host Susquehanna on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Men’s college basketball: St. Mary’s turned back Nazareth, 89-77. Gary Grant scored a game-high 24 points and Miles Gillette had 22 points to lead the Seahawks (4-9) over the golden Flyers (6-3) at the Spooky Nook tournament in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. The victory broke a four-game losing streak.
College wrestling: Three Navy wrestlers reached the podium en route to guiding the Midshipmen to an 11th-place finish at the 2020 Southern Scuffle on Thursday at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga.
While N.C. State had the most medalists (eight) and Stanford boasted the most individual champions (three), it was No. 9 Oklahoma State that won the team crown.
Three of Navy’s 16 wrestlers who competed at the 2020 Southern Scuffle placed among the top eight. NCAA qualifier Tanner Skidgel was the Mids’ top placewinner with a second-place finish at 165 pounds. Also placing were 125-pound Logan Treaster (fourth) and 133-pound Casey Cobb (eighth).
Women’s soccer: Loyola Maryland will hold an ID Camp for eighth through 12th graders inside the Lugano Field Air Dome at Ridley Athletic Complex on Jan. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The day will consist of two training sessions with the Loyola women’s soccer staff, as well as a question and answer session with the coaches and/or players, and a tour of Ridley Athletic Complex and Loyola’s main Evergreen Campus.
Cost is $160, with lunch also provided. To register, go to Loyola women’s soccer camp at loyolagreyhounds.com.
Softball: Stevenson will host a prospect and skills clinic at Coppermine Sports Center on Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Led by head coach Julia Culotta, the clinic is open to girls in grades seven to 12. The cost is $100 per athlete. The all-skills clinic will cover pitching, cathcing, offensive, and defensive techniques. The clinic will conclude with scrimmage games in the turf complex at Coppermine Sports Center.Contact Julia Culotta at jculotta@stevenson.edu or 410-937-1669.