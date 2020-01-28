Dream allowing Baltimore native Angel McCoughtry to test WNBA free agency

Atlanta Dream two-time WNBA scoring champion Angel McCoughtry is testing free agency for the first time in the Baltimore native’s career.
McCoughtry, a St. Frances graduate, missed last season with a knee injury. She has reached an agreement with the Dream, which will not use its core designation to retain exclusive negotiating rights with the 33-year-old veteran. McCoughtry is an unrestricted free agent.
Other top WNBA players who have received max $215,000 contracts under the core designation are Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury, Tina Charles of the New York Liberty and Skylar Diggins-Smith of Dallas. Diggins-Smith told The Associated Press on Sunday she hopes to play with another team after missing last season.
McCoughtry has returned from torn ligaments in her left knee to play for Dynamo Kursk in Russia in this WNBA offseason. She is on the USA women’s national team roster.
McCoughtry, a two-time Olympian, was the No. 1 overall pick by Atlanta in the 2009 WNBA draft. She has been the face of the Dream her full career and has averaged 19.5 points per game for her career. She led the league in scoring in 2012 and 2013.
The Dream said in a statement released Monday night “The door remains open for Angel to return to Atlanta as she explores other opportunities.”
— Charles Odum, Associated Press
Men’s college basketball: Towson freshman guard Jason Gibson was selected as the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week.
Gibson helped Towson extend its winning streak to a season-high six games. In road wins over Elon and William & Mary last week, Gibson averaged 17 points per game, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals on 61.1 percent (11-for-18) shooting. He also made 5 of 8 3-pointers (62.5 percent).
In addition, senior guard Brian Fobbs was named to the CAA honor roll for the second consecutive week after leading Towson in scoring in both of its wins last week, averaging 18.5 points while going 11-for-19 from the field.
The performances of Gibson and Fobbs helped Towson lift its overall record to 12-9 and conference mark at 6-3. Towson is in a three-way tie for second place with Hofstra and College of Charleston, one game behind William & Mary.
Towson begins the second half of the CAA schedule by hosting UNCW on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Men’s college track: Johns Hopkins’ Jared Pangallozzi and Justin Canedy were named Centennial Conference Track & Field Athletes of the Week. Pangallozzi was named Centennial Track Athlete of the Week for his exploits in the 5,000 Meter, while Canedy earnd Centennial Field Athlete of the Week for his efforts in the pentathlon.
Women’s college track: Johns Hopkins’ Annie Gutierrez was named Centennial Conference Field Athlete of the Week for the second consecutive week.