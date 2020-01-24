xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Digest: Brian Fobbs, late 11-0 run lead Towson to 72-61 basketball win at Elon

By
Baltimore Sun
Jan 23, 2020 11:39 PM

Brian Fobbs scored a game-high 20 points, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range, to lead visiting Towson (11-9, 5-3 Colonial Athletic Association) to a 72-61 victory over Elon (5-16, 1-7) on Thursday night.

In a back-and-forth game at the Schar Center, the Tigers used an 11-0 run with less than five minutes left to take the lead for good.

Advertisement

Down with five minutes to play in a game with 11 lead changes and eight ties, Towson outscored the Phoenix 21-8 the rest of the way. The Tigers shot 19-for-20 from the free-throw line in the second half and 25-for-29 for the game.

“We were fortunate to win tonight, Towson coach Pat Skerry said. “They have a good atmosphere in here. We knew this was going to be a hard game. They have good schemes defensively. I thought we played well the last eight minutes, we moved the ball well then.”

This is the first five-game winning streak for the Tigers since 2017-18 season.

[More from sports] Former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs adds ‘that championship swagger’ to sizzling Chiefs

Towson shot 46.3% from the field and held Elon to 29.7%.

“To hold an opponent under 30% in this league is not easy to do,” Skerry said.

Jason Gibson had 13 points for the Tigers on 4-for-6 from the field; Allen Betrand compiled 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, Juwan Gray had 10 points and four rebounds; and Dennis Tunstall finished with six points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

For Elon, Hunter Woods and Marcus Sheffield II each scored 15 points.

The Tigers will play at William & Mary on Saturday at 4 p.m.

[More from sports] Former Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel named to College Football Playoff selection committee

Women’s soccer: Loyola Maryland will hold an ID Camp for eighth through 12th graders inside the Lugano Field Air Dome at Ridley Athletic Complex on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The day will consist of two training sessions with the Loyola women’s soccer staff, as well as a question-and-answer session with the coaches and/or players, and a tour of Ridley Athletic Complex and Loyola’s main Evergreen Campus.

Latest Sports

Total cost is $160, with lunch provided. To register, go to Loyola women’s soccer camp at loyolagreyhounds.com.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

  1. 1.
    Beer Maria, count us in: All Time Low partners with Baltimore brewery and we’re drinking in the pop-punk nostalgia
    Beer Maria, count us in: All Time Low partners with Baltimore brewery and we’re drinking in the pop-punk nostalgia
  2. 2.
    Forty years later, a Laurel resident’s disappearance remains unsolved
    Forty years later, a Laurel resident’s disappearance remains unsolved
Advertisement