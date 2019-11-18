Horse racing: On Your Left Racing and Daniel Kjorsvik’s Princess Adira, beaten less than a length combined in her first two starts, was a no doubt winner on her third try in Sunday’s seventh race at Laurel Park. A Virginia-bred daughter of multiple Grade 2 winner Cairo Prince trained by Lacey Gaudet, Princess Adira ($3.80) ran 6 furlongs in 1:11.91 over a fast main track to capture the $40,000 maiden special weight for 2-year-old fillies by 4 ¾ lengths. In Sunday’s other maiden special weight for 2-year-olds, Cheyenne Stables’ first-time starter Decorated ($17) came flying from far back with a steady drive down the center of the stretch to get his nose down on the wire over 6-5 favorite Justwaveandsmile in Race 2. The winning time for 6 furlongs was 1:11.68.