One year to the day that the Johns Hopkins field hockey team lost in the NCAA Division III semifinals, the Blue Jays beat Tufts in overtime Sunday to punch their ticket back to the final four. Sophomore Izzy Thompson scored 59 seconds into the first overtime to beat Tufts, 2-1, in the NCAA quarterfinals at Homewood Field. Hopkins will take on Franklin & Marshall in the semifinals. It will be the third time in the past three weeks that the teams will meet. The game is set for an 11 a.m. start on Saturday at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Pennsylvania.
>> Salisbury will return to the NCAA Division III final four after blanking Lynchburg, 2-0. Jenna Partilla tallied a goal and an assist for Salisbury, which will take on No. 2 Middlebury on Saturday at Spooky Nook Sports Complex at 2 p.m.
>> Maryland’s postseason run ended with a 1-0 overtime loss to third-seeded Virginia in the NCAA Division I quarterfinals at the Cavaliers’ Turf Field in Charlottesville. The Terps (17-4) dominated the first half, controlling possession and outshooting the Cavaliers 5-4 in the first 30 minutes of play. The Cavaliers scored 5:28 into the golden goal, 7-vs.-7 overtime period when Annie McDonough scored off a penalty corner.
College football: The bracket for the NCAA Division III tournament was announced and Salisbury will host the SUNY-Maritime Privateers in the first round on Saturday. Salisbury is making its 11th appearance into the NCAA tournament after finishing the regular season 9-0 and 7-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.
>> Stevenson, the No. 1 seed in the Middle Atlantic Conference, will host Centennial Conference No. 2 seed Johns Hopkins in the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series on Saturday. Stevenson (8-2, 7-1 MAC) is making its third all-time appearance in the series that began in 2015. The Blue Jays (7-3, 6-3 Centennial) are making their first appearance. The other Centennial-MAC matchups include MAC No. 2 seed Wilkes traveling to Centennial top seed Susquehanna, and MAC No. 3 seed Misericordia hosting Centennial No. 3 seed Franklin and Marshall.
Horse racing: On Your Left Racing and Daniel Kjorsvik’s Princess Adira, beaten less than a length combined in her first two starts, was a no doubt winner on her third try in Sunday’s seventh race at Laurel Park. A Virginia-bred daughter of multiple Grade 2 winner Cairo Prince trained by Lacey Gaudet, Princess Adira ($3.80) ran 6 furlongs in 1:11.91 over a fast main track to capture the $40,000 maiden special weight for 2-year-old fillies by 4 ¾ lengths. In Sunday’s other maiden special weight for 2-year-olds, Cheyenne Stables’ first-time starter Decorated ($17) came flying from far back with a steady drive down the center of the stretch to get his nose down on the wire over 6-5 favorite Justwaveandsmile in Race 2. The winning time for 6 furlongs was 1:11.68.
>> Jockey Alex Cintron notched a three-win day, aboard Takechargmatriarch ($3.80) in Race 4, Princess Adira ($3.80) in Race 7 and Cozy Lover ($4.40) in Race 8. Cozy Lover was the last of three wins on the day for trainer Claudio Gonzalez, following Baptize the Boy ($2.60) in Race 1 and Articulator ($14.20) in Race 6 … Live racing returns to Laurel Park with a nine-race program starting at 12:25 p.m. Thursday.
Women’s college soccer: McDaniel scored a goal in each half to top Pfeiffer 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Eastern College Athletic Conference tournament. Maddie Schwartz led the Green Terror with a goal and an assist. McDaniel takes on William Paterson in the first semifinal on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Men’s college soccer: Led by two first-half goals by junior Tariq Lee and the eighth shutout by sophomore Matt Stellitano, Stevenson posted a 2-0 victory over Wilkes in the ECAC Division III quarterfinals at Bruggeworth Field. Top-seeded Stevenson will host Kean in the semifinals on Saturday at 5 p.m.