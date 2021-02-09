Loyola Maryland’s Santi Aldama named Patriot League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

Loyola Maryland sophomore forward Santi Aldama was named the Patriot League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday, following a pair of games in which he averaged a double-double for the Greyhounds.
In two contests against Lafayette College, Aldama averaged 25.5 points and 10.0 rebounds to go with 3.5 assists and 2.0 blocked shots.
On Sunday afternoon, he led the Greyhounds to a 75-62 nationally-televised victory over the Leopards, scoring 21 points to go with 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He
He followed that act on Monday night with a career-high 30 points against Lafayette as he eclipsed his previous best of 25 set in January against American University. He had 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double in the Greyhounds’ last five games, and he also dished out four assists and blocked two shots.
This season, in seven games, Aldama has averaged 19.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.
The award is the first of Aldama’s career; he earned three of the last four Patriot League Rookie of the Week honors in 2019-2020 as he missed all but the last 10 games of that season.
Maryland women’s basketball: Sophomore Ashley Owusu of ninth-ranked Maryland (13-2, 9-1 B1G) is one of 30 of the top players in the country named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Midseason Team on Tuesday.
Owusu is leading the Terrapins in scoring with 18.9 points per game. She’s also averaging 5.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. Owusu is third in the Big Ten in assists, sixth in scoring and 12th in field goal percentage (. 476).
Owusu leads the nation’s best offense in scoring and assists. The Terps are averaging an NCAA-best 91.5 points per game.
She has scored in double figures in all 15 games this season and dished five or more assists in 10 games, including the last seven straight.
Maryland’s next scheduled game is Sunday at Nebraska (9-6, 7-5). The Terps and the Huskers will tip off at 5 p.m. on FS1.
Maryland men’s basketball: Darryl Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph) is one of 30 men’s basketball student-athletes nationwide to be selected as a candidate for the 2021-21 Senior CLASS Award.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
Morsell is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection who earned his bachelor’s degree in family science in three years. As a senior, he is currently pursuing a master’s degree in public policy. He was selected as a Gossett Fellow, which awards select Maryland student-athletes with admission into summer internship programs.
Coppin State women’s basketball: Jalynda Salley was named the MEAC Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week.
A junior from Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Salley averaged 16.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks last week, along with her 7.5 points per game.
UMBC men’s soccer: The Retrievers are slated to open their 2020-21 championship season Saturday at 4 p.m., when they welcome the George Washington Colonials to Retriever Soccer Park.
The Retrievers kick off a unique America East schedule on Friday, Feb. 27 when they host NJIT. The Highlanders made their first NCAA Division I Championship appearance in the 2019 season as they captured the Atlantic Sun Conference title.
UMBC is set to play six league games, which includes home and away dates with NJIT and Stony Brook and single game versus Albany and at Stony Brook.
Minor league baseball: The Frederick Keys announced their schedule for the Inaugural season of the MLB Draft League. The newly created Draft League includes the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears, the Williamsport Crosscutters. The season kicks off on the road against the Trenton Thunder on May 24. The Keys will host the West Virginia Black Bears for the first homestand of the season on May 26 at 6:30 p.m. The season will consist of 34 home games, and will have 14 firework dates.
Mount St. Mary’s water polo: Freshman Jason O’Donnell received the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference Rookie of the Week honors.
The first Mountaineer to earn distinction from the league office, O’Donnell was instrumental in the team’s success during their home debut. Scoring nine goals with five assists, along with a pair of ejections drawn and two assistant, the Quebec native helped the Mount go 1-1 this past Saturday.
Mount St. Mary’s women’s lacrosse: The Mountaineers announced that Kate Kinsella, Kaitlyn Ridenour, Beanie Colson (Manchester Valley), Alayna Pagnotta (Glenelg) and Kate Bieraugel were selected as the 2021 team captains.
Coppin State men’s basketball: For a league-high fourth time this season, Coppin State’s Nendah Tarke was named the MEAC Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week.
A 6-foot-4 freshman guard from Gaithersburg, Tarke averaged 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals while making 15-of-27 (55.6%) from the floor and 16-of-20 from the free throw line.