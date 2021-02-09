Loyola Maryland’s Santi Aldama named Patriot League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

Minor league baseball: The Frederick Keys announced their schedule for the Inaugural season of the MLB Draft League. The newly created Draft League includes the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears, the Williamsport Crosscutters. The season kicks off on the road against the Trenton Thunder on May 24. The Keys will host the West Virginia Black Bears for the first homestand of the season on May 26 at 6:30 p.m. The season will consist of 34 home games, and will have 14 firework dates.