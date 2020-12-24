Maryland QB Lance LeGendre enters NCAA tranfer portal

Maryland quarterback Lance LeGendre, a former four-star recruit, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
LeGendre served as Taulia Tagovailoa’s primary backup this season, starting the Terps’ final game against Rutgers when Tagavailoa was sidelined for undetermined reasons. The sophomore from Louisiana struggled in that start before being pulled.
Overall, LeGendre appeared in three games this season for the Terps (2-3), completing 11 of 14 passes for 91 yards with two interceptions. He also played in three games as a freshman.
Senior offensive lineman Johnny Jordan also announced on Twitter that he was entering the transfer portal.
National Women’s Soccer League: The Washington Spirit have acquired FIFA World Cup Champion Emily Sonnett from the Orlando Pride. In the trade, Orlando receives midfielder Meggie Dougherty Howard, the 9th pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft, a contingent first-round pick in a future draft, and $140,000 in allocation money.
Sonnett, a 27-year-old center back, was traded to the Pride on Jan. 8, 2020 from Portland for the first overall pick in the 2020 NWSL Draft. Because the Pride were forced to withdraw from the NWSL Challenge Cup due to COVID-19, Sonnett never appeared in a game for Orlando. In August, she signed a short term contract with Göteborg FC of the Swedish league. Sonnet made 10 appearances for Göteborg en route to their first Damallsvenskan title.
A member of the U.S. Women’s National Team, Sonnett competed in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. At that tournament, the USWNT won the title for the fourth time. Sonnett has 46 appearances for the senior team.
Men’s college basketball: Coppin State’s Kyle Cardaci poured in a career-high 18 points while Koby Thomas poured in a season-high 17 points, but the Eagles (1-7) fell at Iona College, 85-65, on Wednesday night at the Hynes Athletic Center.
A redshirt sophomore from Holmdel, New Jersey, Cardaci hit six 3-pointers to account for all of his points. Five of those 3-pointers came in the second half. Thomas made 7-of-16 shots while adding five rebounds and two steals.
Leading scorer Anthony Tarke was hampered by foul trouble early but still finished with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals before fouling out.
Horse racing: No horse has come closer to beating Jaxon Traveler this year than Singlino, and the stakes-winning gelding won’t have his undefeated rival around when he returns to cap the 2020 season in the $100,000 Heft on Saturday at Laurel Park.
The Heft for males and $100,000 Gin Talking for fillies, both sprinting 7 furlongs, are among four stakes for 2-year-olds on a nine-race Christmastide Day program serving up eight stakes worth $850,000 in purses.
Juveniles will also go around two turns at about 1 1/16 miles in the $100,000 Howard County for males and $100,000 Anne Arundel County for fillies. First race post time is 12:25 p.m.
Owned and trained by 76-year-old John Worsley, Singlino enters the Heft having pressed Jaxon Traveler from the start of the Maryland Juvenile Futurity ON Dec. 5 at Laurel, also going 7 furlongs, but was unable to get by and finished three-quarters of a length short in second.