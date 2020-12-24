Maryland QB Lance LeGendre enters NCAA tranfer portal

Sonnett, a 27-year-old center back, was traded to the Pride on Jan. 8, 2020 from Portland for the first overall pick in the 2020 NWSL Draft. Because the Pride were forced to withdraw from the NWSL Challenge Cup due to COVID-19, Sonnett never appeared in a game for Orlando. In August, she signed a short term contract with Göteborg FC of the Swedish league. Sonnet made 10 appearances for Göteborg en route to their first Damallsvenskan title.