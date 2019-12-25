For the third consecutive year, Johns Hopkins sits atop the final Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings at the end of the fall season. With six teams qualifying for NCAA Championship competition, Johns Hopkins totaled 481 points to claim the top spot in the final fall standings.
Following Johns Hopkins in the top five of the final fall standings are Tufts (354.5 points), Chicago (322.5), MIT (311) and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (305.5).
Johns Hopkins had a Division III national-best six teams qualify for the NCAA Championships this fall. This is the third consecutive year that at least six Blue Jay teams have qualified for the NCAAs in the fall as a school-record seven participated in 2018 after six had qualified in 2017.
Women’s cross country and volleyball earned 100 points apiece by both winning national championships. Field hockey reached the NCAA semifinals, men’s cross country placed fifth in the nation. Women’s soccer made it to the NCAA quarterfinals and men’s soccer to the NCAA second round.
Men’s college basketball: St. Mary’s freshman forward Gary Grant earned Capital Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. Grant led the Seahawks by averaging a double double on the week, recording 27 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per contest.
College football: Navy senior quarterback Malcolm Perry has been named a fourth-team All-American by Phil Steele Publications. Perry was selected as an All-Purpose player. Perry has had one of the best years a Navy quarterback has had in school history, rushing for 1,804 yards and 21 touchdowns on 267 carries (6.8 average), while completing 43 of his 79 pass attempts for 1,207 yards and six touchdowns.
Perry was also selected a first-team All-American Athletic Conference at quarterback by Steele. Senior center Ford Higgins and sophomore linebacker Diego Fagot were named second-team All-AAC by Steele, while sophomore fullback Jamale Carothers, senior guard David Forney, senior nose guard Jackson Pittman, junior linebacker Jacob Springer and senior punter Owen White were named to the third team.
>> The Military Bowl announced that Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier will be the Grand Marshal of the Military Bowl Parade on Friday in Annapolis.
Led by the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the parade begins downtown at City Dock at 9 a.m. The route proceeds up historic Main Street and West Street before eventually working its way to Rowe Boulevard and concluding on Taylor Avenue adjacent to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
After the Parade, Schrier will join the Medal of Honor Recipients and other dignitaries on the field for the pregame coin toss.
A Richmond native who competed as Miss Virginia, Schrier is a doctoral student at Virginia Commonwealth University. During the talent portion of the competition, she did a chemistry experiment that got the attention of judges.
This year’s Military Bowl matches North Carolina and Temple on Friday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at noon and the game will be televised on ESPN.
Proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.