UMBC has hired Brian Barrio to direct its athletic department, beginning in January.
Barrio comes to UMBC after serving as director of athletics at Central Connecticut State and in other leadership positions at Nevada, Pepperdine, Southern California and the America East Conference.
Barrio will direct UMBC’s 17-sport NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletics program, all campus recreational programs (intramurals, club sports, recreational activities) and the physical education program.
During Barrio’s leadership at Central Connecticut, the Blue Devils won four Northeast Conference titles and the CCSU baseball program won the university’s first NCAA tournament contest. In just one year in New Britain, Barrio increased athletics fundraising by 44 percent, including the launch of a new athletic donor club and a third-party corporate sales agreement to increase sponsor engagement.
“I am delighted to welcome Brian Barrio to UMBC,” said UMBC President Dr. Freeman Hrabowski. “His values and experience are impressive. He will be an outstanding ambassador for UMBC Athletics, and a leader who will make an immediate contribution to the campus.”
Prior to his tenure at Central Connecticut State, Barrio served as the senior associate director of athletics for intercollegiate services at Nevada.
The Connecticut native and Boston College graduate worked in the area of compliance at the America East Conference (2010-2011) and the Ivy League (2005-06), and was the director of compliance at Southern California (2006-08).
Women’s college volleyball: After setting Loyola Maryland and Patriot League records during her first two seasons, Greyhounds libero Katie Forsythe was the first player in program history to earn American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region recognition. Forsythe, a sophomore, earned Patriot League Libero of the Year honors for the second straight season after finishing the year with a school- and conference-record 753 digs.
College field hockey: Maryland senior Madison Maguire and freshman Emma DeBerdine earned All-America honors from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.
Major Soccer League: D.C. United re-signed defender Frédéric Brillant to a two-year contract extension. Brillant has been a fixture in the United back line since his acquisition from New York City FC on Dec. 10, 2017.