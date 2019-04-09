Digest (April 9): Kevin Lindley scores six times in Loyola Maryland's lacrosse victory over Georgetown

Kevin Lindley scored six goals to help No. 2 Loyola Maryland (9-2) turn back Georgetown, 16-14, in men’s lacrosse. Chase Scanlan added four goals and an assist and Pat Spencer had two goals and three assists for the Greyounds in the nonconference victory. Jake Carraway (St. Mary’s) led the Hoyas (8-4) with five goals. ... Stevenson tied the program record for goals in a game and 13 players scored as the Mustangs downed Alvernia, 33-4, Tuesday afternoon in MAC Commonwealth action.

Women’s college lacrosse: Maryland senior goalie Megan Taylor earned her sixth straight Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after another standout week where she posted 19 saves and allowed only nine goals allowed in women’s lacrosse. In Maryland's wins at No. 8 Virginia and against undefeated No. 7 Michigan, Taylor secured a save percentage.679 percentage. … Stony Brook upended No. 17 Johns Hopkins, 12-9, on Tuesday night despite a hat trick from Maggie Schneidereith for the Blue Jays (9-5). Ally Kennedy led Stony Brook with four goals.

Men’s college lacrosse: Stevenson tied the program record for goals in a game and 13 players scored as the Mustangs downed Alvernia, 33-4, Tuesday afternoon in MAC Commonwealth action.

Varsity boys basketball: Coming off a second straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference championship in February, the Gerstell Academy boys basketball team is making the jump to the A Conference next season. The league’s competition committee, which permits league movement for the various participating sports every two years, approved Gerstall’s switch to the A Conference last month. It’s the only boys basketball program to make a move. The Falcons enjoyed their second straight 20-plus-win season — beating St. Paul’s in the title game to finish with a 21-12 mark. … The Maryland boys ended a four-game skid against their Pennsylvania counterparts, claiming a 101-97 overtime win in the Maryland-Pennsylvania senior all-star game at Harrisburg Christian School on Saturday. Meade guard Mazhi Thames scored 25 points and Thomas Johnson forward JR Powe added 16 points and 15 rebounds for the victors.

Varsity girls basketball: DeToiya McAliley resigned as Milford Mill coach to spend more time with her family, according to the school’s athletic director, Michael G. Silverman.

— From Sun staff and news services