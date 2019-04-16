Digest (April 16): Navy names four team captains for 2019 football season

Linebacker Paul Carothers, raider Nizaire Cromartie, center Ford Higgins and quarterback Malcolm Perry have been named Navy football team captains for the 2019 season. The captains are elected by a team vote of returning players. This will mark the first time in 139 seasons of Navy football that the Mids will feature four team captains. Navy opens at home vs. Holy Cross on Aug. 31.

Pro basketball: The Baltimore Shuckers of the Central Basketball Association announced coach Llewellyn Smalley has stepped down after five and a half seasons (32-32 record). Gerald Stansbury (Broadneck) has been named the new coach.

Varsity lacrosse: The 14th annual Under Armour All-American Lacrosse Classic will be held June 29 at Johns Hopkins’s Homewood Field. The Top 44 senior boys and girls are selected by a committee made up of the nation’s most knowledgeable figures in high school lacrosse. The players will compete in separate boys (8 p.m.) and girls (5:30 p.m.) North vs. South All-Star Games during the event. Rosters will be announced in May.

Women’s college lacrosse: Maryland senior Caroline Steele (Severn) earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. In Maryland's 17-13 win at No. 5 Northwestern last Thursday night, Steele led the No. 2 Terps with five goals and six points. … Johns Hopkins senior goalie Haley Crosson was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after she posted back-to-back double-digit save performances in a 1-1 week for the Blue Jays

College baseball: Mount St. Mary’s catcher and designated hitter Thomas Bramley was named Co-Rookie of the Week by the Northeast Conference. Bramley had extra-base hits in four consecutive contests. The freshman recorded multiple hits in each of Mount's four games while slugging 1.000.

-- From Sun staff and news services