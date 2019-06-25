Franklin grad, pole vaulter Olivia Gruver earns spot on U.S. team for Pan American Games

Reisterstown resident and Franklin graduate Olivia Gruver earned a spot on the U.S. national track and field team that will compete in the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, from, Aug. 6-10.

Gruver, who turns 22 next month, finished third in the pole vault at the NCAA Division I track and field championships June 6, missing out on an unprecedented third consecutive title in the event.

Her height of 4.73 meters (15 feet, 6.25 inches) at the Stanford Invitational on March 29 set an NCAA outdoor record and is the ninth-highest mark this year by any woman.

--Ed Lee, Baltimore Sun

Brigade: The Baltimore Brigade will host a free Learn to Play Youth Football Clinic on Friday from 2–4:30 p.m. at Royal Farms Arena. Registration begins at 2 p.m. and the clinic will run from 2:30-3:30 p.m. with an autograph session immediately following. Youth ages 6-14 are welcome to participate and will receive two free tickets to see the Brigade take on the Destroyers later that evening at 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided during the clinic. Go to http://brigade.leagueapps.com/camps/1169050-learn-to-play to register.

College field hockey: Johns Hopkins promoted Britt Walker to associate head coach. Walker recently completed her second season with the Blue Jays as the defensive and goalie coach. A 2015 graduate of Ohio University, she came to Hopkins after coaching stints at Dickinson and York.

Men’s soccer: Former Mount St. Mary's goalkeeper Bobby Edwards signed a professional contract with Portadown Football Club in Northern Ireland early last week.

Edwards came to the Mount as a grad student prior to the 2018 season, serving as a team captain and the starting goalkeeper for a young Mount squad making its return to Division I competition. Edwards started all 16 games in goal for the Mountaineers in 2018, posting a .748 save percentage and 1.64 goals-against average between the pipes while registering a pair of shutouts on the year.

NBA: Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been named the NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner. Beal will receive $25,000 to the charity of his choice, a donation from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente.

-- From Sun staff and wire services