Baltimore-area sports news: Maryland lacrosse goalie Megan Taylor a finalist for Honda Award

Maryland goalkeeper Megan Taylor (Glenelg) was named as one of four finalists for the Honda Sport Award on Tuesday. Taylor, who this past week became the first goalie in the history of lacrosse to win the Tewaaraton Award, led the Terps to a 22-1 record and National Championship in her senior season, leading a sensational Maryland defense. In her four years as a Terp, Taylor went 84-4 in goal. Named the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year for the fourth year in a row and the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player this season, Taylor tallied an incredible .551 save percentage in goal this season (217 saves, 177 goals allowed), with an 8.44 goals against average while playing one of the nation's toughest schedules. The senior had over a 50-percent save percentage in 17 of 23 games this year, including both games in the Final Four.

Honda Sport Award winners will be presented with the honor during on-campus presentations throughout the year and all Honda Sport Award winners become a finalist for the prestigious 2019 Honda Cup award presented in June.

College football: Fifth-year defensive tackle Adam McLean, who recently put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, is no longer a part of the Maryland football team, first-year coach Michael Locksley said Tuesday.

Locksley would not give any reasons for McLean’s departure.

McLean could not be reached for comment.

A heralded four-star recruit who was often credited with starting “The Movement” — a social media campaign to get other local high school stars to stay home and play for the Terps — McLean had an up-and-down career in College Park.

An unspecified NCAA eligibility issue kept McLean, once the No. 1 prospect in Maryland who initially committed to Penn State, from enrolling immediately after finishing his high school at Quince Orchard in Montgomery County in 2014.

-- Don Markus

Men’s track and field: Navy will have five student-athletes compete at the NCAA championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of Texas. The five will compete in one individual event and one relay beginning Wednesday.

Freshman Hayden Fox qualified for nationals in the javelin, while the 4x400m relay team of Eric Hughey, Simon Petsch, Cameron Hurd and John Finnegan is also set to compete. Fox posted a distance of 220 feet, 11 inches in the javelin in order to qualify, while the 4x400m relay team set the school record in the event – 3:07.24 – to punch its ticket to nationals.

Fishing: Daniel Mallonee, owner of Bay Country Crabbing Supply, will be the guest speaker of the Pasadena Sportfishing Group on June 10 at Earleigh Heights VFC, 161 Ritchie Hwy (Route 2), Severna Park, MD. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. Meetings are free and open to the public. Go tot http://www.pasadenasportfishing.com for information.

-- From Sun staff and new services