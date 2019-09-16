Loyola Maryland grad McKenzie Coan, Baltimore’s Jessica Long win medals at World Para Swimming Championships

On the final night of competition Sunday at the World Para Swimming Championships, Mallory Weggemann and Loyola Maryland graduate McKenzie Coan recorded a 1-2 finish at the London Aquatics Center in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Team USA concluded the world championships with 35 medals, including 14 golds, 16 silvers and five bronzes.
Team USA capped off the world championships with a silver medal as the team of Coan, Jessica Long of Baltimore, Mikaela Jenkins and Lizzi Smith finished the 4x100 free relay in 4:24.60, finishing less than one second behind the team from Great Britain.
Coan added another gold medal to her resume Saturday, winning the world title in the women’s 100-meter freestyle S7 and finishing in a personal-best time of 1:08.83. She surpassed her goal of breaking 1:09.00, a goal she’s been striving for since the Paralympic Games Rio 2016.
“I can’t even describe what I’m feeling," Coan said. "Right before we dove in, I thought about how much I wanted that and how much I’ve been chasing to get under that 1:09 since Rio. I dove in and everything came together. That’s what we train for right there, day in and day out. That right there, and it happened. I’m really happy.”
Long and Timonium native Becca Meyers (Notre Dame Prep) each concluded their individual racing Saturday with hardware. Long swam to the silver medal in the women’s 200 IM SM8 (2:40.26), while Meyers took home the bronze in the women’s 100 butterfly S13 (1:04.41).
Women’s college basketball: Maryland senior Kaila Charles has accepted an invitation to participate in USA Basketball’s National Team Training Camp in Miami this week. The training camp will be held Tuesday through Thursday at the University of Miami. A 12-player team for the FIBA AmeriCup will be selected at the conclusion of the camp. The FIBA AmeriCup will be played Sept. 22-29 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Nineteen WNBA players will also be participating, pending the conclusion of their seasons. WNBA attendees include Sue Bird, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi, A’ja Wilson, Jewell Loyd, Arike Ogunbowale and Kelsey Plum. The U.S. will practice for approximately two hours a day, starting at 10 a.m. (all times EDT) at Miami’s Watsco Center practice gym before traveling to Puerto Rico for the AmeriCup, which was previously known as the FIBA Americas Championship.
Women’s college soccer: Four Penn players scored in a span of 10:24 midway through the opening half, accounting for all the offense during a 4-0 win over Loyola Maryland.
Major League Soccer: An own goal put D.C. United up in the 25th minute and the team held on for a 1-0 victory over the Portland Timbers (13-12-4). United got the own goal when Portland defender Bill Tuiloma tried unsuccessfully to clear a cross from Ulises Segura. United (12-10-9) has won two straight on the road after a three-game losing streak. Wayne Rooney returned to United’s starting lineup after a two-game suspension for violent conduct in the 21st minute of a match against the Red Bulls on Aug. 21.