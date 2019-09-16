Loyola Maryland grad McKenzie Coan, Baltimore’s Jessica Long win medals at World Para Swimming Championships

Women’s college basketball: Maryland senior Kaila Charles has accepted an invitation to participate in USA Basketball’s National Team Training Camp in Miami this week. The training camp will be held Tuesday through Thursday at the University of Miami. A 12-player team for the FIBA AmeriCup will be selected at the conclusion of the camp. The FIBA AmeriCup will be played Sept. 22-29 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Nineteen WNBA players will also be participating, pending the conclusion of their seasons. WNBA attendees include Sue Bird, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi, A’ja Wilson, Jewell Loyd, Arike Ogunbowale and Kelsey Plum. The U.S. will practice for approximately two hours a day, starting at 10 a.m. (all times EDT) at Miami’s Watsco Center practice gym before traveling to Puerto Rico for the AmeriCup, which was previously known as the FIBA Americas Championship.