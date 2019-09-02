Mount Airy’s Zach Shattuck wins bronze at Parapan American Games; Panthers cut Torrey Smith

Women’s college soccer: Claire Beath recorded her first goal of the season midway through the first half, but Loyola Maryland (1-2) fell, 3-1, to visiting Quinnipiac. Olivia Scott had a goal and two assist for the Bobcats (3-0). ... UMBC (1-1-2) picked up its first win of the season, securing a 3-0 shutout over host Mount St. Mary (0-4). Laura Ventura, Danielle Fuentes, and Christina Corbi all scored in the victory.