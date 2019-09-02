Mount Airy’s Zach Shattuck wins bronze at Parapan American Games; Panthers cut Torrey Smith

Zach Shattuck of Mount Airy won bronze in the men’s 200-meter individual medley SM6 (SM5) in 2 minutes, 53.66 seconds on Saturday at the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru. Shattuck, a South Carroll High graduate, swam for four years at Frostburg State before graduating in 2018.
NFL: The Carolina Panthers released former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith (Maryland) on Sunday. Smith had 17 receptions for 190 yards and two touchdowns in his only season with the Panthers last year.
Men’s college soccer: Mount St. Mary’s rallied for a 4-3 win over Winthrop in the season opener for both teams. Trailing 3-2, the host Mountaineers scored twice in a span 37 seconds late in the second half to earn the victory. Boris Nana Tonzi scored the winning goal on a penalty kick with 6:36 to go.
Women’s college soccer: Claire Beath recorded her first goal of the season midway through the first half, but Loyola Maryland (1-2) fell, 3-1, to visiting Quinnipiac. Olivia Scott had a goal and two assist for the Bobcats (3-0). ... UMBC (1-1-2) picked up its first win of the season, securing a 3-0 shutout over host Mount St. Mary (0-4). Laura Ventura, Danielle Fuentes, and Christina Corbi all scored in the victory.
College field hockey: No. 2 Maryland earned its first shutout of the season with a 5-0 victory over visiting New Hampshire. Bibi Dondraadt scored two goals for the Terps. ... Izzy Thompson scored both goals for fifth-ranked Johns Hopkins (2-0) in its 2-1 win over Mary Washington (0-1).