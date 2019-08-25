Randallstown’s Marvin Reese wins Fishing League Worldwide event on Potomac River

“This is my first win as a boater — it feels pretty special,” said Reese, who earned his fifth career victory in FLW competition — third on the Potomac River. “I’ve been in this position [to win] before as a co-angler and it always seems like things don’t go right the last day and you fall short. I had two fish break off today, and two other fish hooked up. I had the bites and I’m like ‘I blew it.’ It shouldn’t have been this close, but I’ll tell you what, this win feels great.”