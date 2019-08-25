Randallstown’s Marvin Reese wins Fishing League Worldwide event on Potomac River

Marvin Reese of Randallstown caught four bass weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces, on Saturday to win the Fishing League Worldwide Series Northern Division tournament on the Potomac River. Reese’s three-day total of 14 bass weighing 38 pounds, 15 ounces, was enough to earn him the victory by a 1-pound, 6-ounce margin and a cash prize of $38,026. Reese also tallied 250 points in the Northern Division Angler of the Year standings.
“This is my first win as a boater — it feels pretty special,” said Reese, who earned his fifth career victory in FLW competition — third on the Potomac River. “I’ve been in this position [to win] before as a co-angler and it always seems like things don’t go right the last day and you fall short. I had two fish break off today, and two other fish hooked up. I had the bites and I’m like ‘I blew it.’ It shouldn’t have been this close, but I’ll tell you what, this win feels great.”
Reese caught a fish or two in grass on days one and two and caught a couple on shallower hard cover up near Washington, but the vast bulk of his weight came from one particular structure.
“It was a pier in 20 feet of water in D.C., and I just fished simple. I threw up on the side of it, and they would hit the bait on the fall,” said Reese. “I was feeding the lure line so it could get down to the bottom — it was nothing more complicated than that.
“It had two key spots on it that accounted for 12 of the 14 bass I weighed-in. The two corners are the sweet spots, and I had stuff pretty dialed in on that dock. That structure is hollow underneath, and once that tide gets to a certain level they sit under there and they’d come out and hit it [the bait] on the fall. Not a fish we caught there all week hit it on the bottom.”
Reese cited a jig and a shaky-head rig as key lures this week. He preferred a ½-ounce handmade green-pumpkin-colored jig with a Strike King Rage Tail Craw trailer of the same color and a green-pumpkin/green-flake Zoom Trick Worm on a 3/16-ounce Spot Remover shaky-head hook. He said he caught six keepers Thursday and Friday, with each lure catching an equal amount of fish.
On Saturday, Reese struggled a bit, but managed to scrape up three late in the day, with his third fish coming from an area called the Spoils. He added that the shaky-head rig was what produced for him on the final day of the tournament.
“I thought if I could get one more fish I would run back up there to that dock to try and get a kicker,” said Reese. “I fished and fished and didn’t catch one, so with 15 minutes left I ran back up there anyway. With three fish in the boat and 15 or 20 minutes to fish I pulled up on it and caught one, and that ended up being the difference.”
Major League Lacrosse: Veteran attackman Steele Stanwick had five points to lead a balanced offense and the Chesapeake Bayhawks dominated the second and third quarters en route to a 16-13 victory over the host Atlanta Blaze at Silverbacks Park on Saturday night. Stanwick scored two goals and dished off three assists to spark a 10-1 run. Attackman Colin Heacock and midfielder Brendan Bomberry both had hat tricks for Chesapeake (8-4), which took over sole possession of first place in MLL.
NFL: Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Hakeem Butler, a Baltimore native, was placed on injured reserve Sunday with a season-ending hand injury. The fourth-round pick out of Iowa State is ineligible to be one of the two allowed players to return from IR this season. The Cardinals also officially signed former Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree.
Women’s college soccer: Hope Lewandoski scored in double overtime to lift host Maryland (2-0) to a 1-0 victory over New Jersey Institute of Technology (0-1-1). The Terps held the Highlanders to one shot on goal. ... Meghan Johnson gave visiting No. 24 LSU (1-1) a 1-0 victory over Navy (1-1) with a goal in double overtime. The Mids outshot the Tigers 21-5, but only put five of those shots on goal. ... Mount St. Mary’s (0-2) fell, 2-0, to Radford (2-0) in its home opener.