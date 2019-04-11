Digest (April 11): Local players added to Tewaaraton watch list

The Tewaaraton Foundation announced the second round of additions to the 2019 Tewaaraton Award men’s and women’s watch lists. Three players from Loyola Maryland and one each from Johns Hopkins and Towson are among the additions. The lists include the top players across all three divisions of NCAA lacrosse. The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player.

Men’s second-round additions: Matt DeLuca, Delaware - Jr., goalie; Joey Epstein, Johns Hopkins - Fr., attack; Adam Goldner, Penn - Jr., attack; Sam Handley, Penn - Fr., midfield; Kevin Lindley, Loyola - Soph., attack; Chase Scanlan, Loyola - Fr., midfield

Women’s second-round additions: Sami Chenoweth, Towson - Jr., defense; Lindsey Ehrhardt, Loyola - Sr., defense; Jackie Gilbert, USC - Sr., defense; Kesley Huff, USC - Soph., midfield; Shannon Kavanagh, Florida - Soph., midfield; Julia Massaro, Stanford - Sr., defense; Lindsey McKone, Northwestern - Jr., attack; Makenna Pearsall, Notre Dame - Sr., defense; Hannah Proctor, Notre Dame - Sr., defense; Izzy Scane, Northwestern - Fr., attack; Mira Shane, Michigan - Sr., goalie

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced on May 9 at a live event at the University Club in DC, and invited to the 19th annual Tewaaraton Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 30.

Horse racing: Gary Barber and Team Valor International’s undefeated filly Citi Party likely earned herself a date with stakes company following her popular 7 ½-length romp in Thursday’s featured sixth race at Laurel Park. Ridden by Jorge Ruiz for trainer Mary Eppler, and favored at 1-5 in the field of seven, Citi Party ($2.40) ran 5 ½ furlongs in 1:03.75 over a fast main track to capture the entry-level allowance for Maryland-bred/sired fillies and mares 3 and up. Citi Party led all the way for her third consecutive victory, setting fractions of 22.37, 45.63 and 57.59 seconds. Initially pressed by Cowboy’s Plan and then eventual runner-up Questionoftheday, Citi Party took a four-length lead into the stretch and pulled clear through the lane.

Golf: Dominick Vennari of Baltimore birdied his first three holes, bogeyed the fourth, then held on the rest of the way Thursday for his fifth victory on the Minor League Golf Tour. At seven under par 64, Vennari edged Brant Peaper of nearby Tequesta by a stroke, making five birdies on his last 12 holes, at Nos. 7. 9, 10, 16 and 17. Peaper made three birdies on each nine, did not have a bogey but still, at 65, was a stroke short of his seventh MLGT win.

Men’s college volleyball: Stevenson had five players named to the All-Conference, which included first-team selection senior Landon Shorts, who was also named Player of the Year in the Middle Atlantic Conference for the second year in a row. Joining him on the first team is graduate student Christian Taylor and sophomore Nate Reynolds. Senior Jason Gardner and junior Derek Tangorra were both selected to the second team.

Women’s college basketball: Coppin State’s Brooke Fields has been named a BOXTOROW Second-Team All-American. A senior from Owings Mills, Fields was a First Team All-MEAC selection after leading Coppin with 17.0 points per game, 51 3-pointers and 119 assists.