Digest (April 10): Navy women's lacrosse team rebounds to defeat Georgetown

No. 13 Navy bounced back from Saturday’s demoralizing loss to Loyola Maryland with a 16-9 victory over host Georgetown in women’s lacrosse Wednesday night. The Mids, who outscored the Hoyas 11-5 in the second half, were led by Nicole Victory’s five goals and Kelly Larkin’s four goals and six assists. … Princeton scored the first six goals en route to a 14-10 victory over No. 11 Loyola Maryland. Elizabeth George (McDonogh) led the Tigers with five goals, while Ellie Kluegel led Loyola with four goals. … Stevenson freshman Caroline Murphy recorded eight points to lead the Mustangs to their sixth consecutive victory, a 14-5 MAC Commonwealth victory over Hood.

Horse racing: There will be carryovers in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 and $1 Super Hi-5 wagers when live racing returns to Laurel with an eight-race card today. Post time is 1:10 p.m. The Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot stands at $8,963.76 after going unsolved Sunday, April 7. Thursday’s sequence covers Races 3-8 and features a $35,000 allowance for Maryland-bred/sired fillies and mares 3 and older going 5½ furlongs led by Gary Barber and Team Valor International’s 3-5 program favorite Citi Party, undefeated in two starts for trainer Mary Eppler. A carryover of $1,028.29 will be available in the Super Hi-5 for today’s opener, a 1-mile claiming event for maidens 3 and up.

Women’s pro soccer: The Washington Spirit announced they club will play two games at D.C. United’s Audi Field during the the National Women’s Soccer League season. The Spirit will play all other 10 home matches at Maryland SoccerPlex in Germantown. The Spirit’s two games at Audi Field will feature the Aug. 24 fixture versus the Orlando Pride and the match on Sept. 14 against Reign FC. Both matches have a scheduled 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Women’s college lacrosse: For the third time this season and fifth time in her career, Maryland senior goalie Megan Taylor (Glenelg) was named the IWLCA National Defensive Player of the Week.

Men’s college basketball: Randolph-Macon sophomore guard Buzz Anthony (Archbishop Spalding) was voted Virginia Player of the Year as the Virginia Sports Information Directors announced the College Division All-State Men's Basketball Teams.

Men’s college lacrosse: Maryland junior Jared Bernhardt was named the co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and a member of the USILA Team of the Week, while Terps senior Austin Henningsen was named the Big Ten’s Specialist of the Week in announcements made by the organizations Tuesday. The honors come after Maryland (9-2, 1-1) picked up its ninth victory of the 2019 season with a 16-12 win over Michigan on Saturday. … Johns Hopkins attackman Joey Epstein, who earned a spot on the USILA Team of the Week and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week and the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Minor league baseball: Johneshwy Fargas hit a walkoff single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Bowie Baysox, 3-2, on Wednesday.

