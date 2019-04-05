Digest (April 5): Franklin High grad Olivia Gruver sets NCAA pole vault record at University of Washington

Two-time NCAA Champion Olivia Gruver (Franklin) broke the NCAA outdoor record in the pole vault for the University of Washington in a meet at Stanford last week. Gruver cleared 15-feet, 6.25-inches (4.73 meters).

Gruver's mark was one centimeter better than the previous NCAA outdoor record of 4.72 (15-5 3/4) set by Sandi Morris in 2015. Morris won the Olympic Silver Medal in 2016. It also smashed the Pac-12 record of 15-1 by over 5 inches. The native of Reisterstown posted the second-best clearance in the world this year outdoors, and also now ties for fourth in U.S. history outdoors.

Women’s college lacrosse: Mount St. Mary's topped Saint Francis, 15-8, on Friday afternoon in the Northeast Conference opener at DeGol Field. The win pushed the Mount's record to 9-2 overall, which marks the best start to a season in program history. Jordan Butler (John Carroll) led Mount St. Mary's with four goals as she recorded her fifth straight game with three or more scores.

Pro soccer: The Blast (16-7) close the regular season of the Major Arena Soccer League against the host Florida Tropics (6-16) tonight at 7:05 at the RP Funding Center 7:05 p.m. Baltimore is tied with Utica FC, which it will meet later this month in the first round of the playoffs, for first place in the Eastern Division.

Horse racing: Standing Rock Farm’s Never Nevermore put away favored Sparty after dueling early, lost the lead briefly in mid-stretch but dug in again and surged past Martini Kid for a 1 ¼-length victory in Friday’s opening day feature at Laurel Park. A nine-race program featuring two legs of the national Stronach 5 wager helped Laurel kick off its 19-day spring meet, which runs through May 5 and serves as a prelude to the Preakness Meet at Pimlico, set to open May 9.

Pro basketball: The Baltimore Shuckers (1-2) host the Middle Tennessee Storm (2-1) in Central Basketball Association action tonight at 8 at Annapolis Area Christian School.