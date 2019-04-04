Digest (April 4): Laurel Park opening spring meet

Laurel Park open its spring meet with a nine-race program Friday the first of a 19-day stand highlighted by the Spring Stakes Spectacular on April 20 featuring automatic qualifying races for the $1.5 million Preakness Stakes (G1) and $250,000 Black-Eyed Susan (G2).

Racing will be conducted Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the spring meet, which runs through May 5. There will be no racing Easter Sunday, April 21, and a special Easter Monday program April 22. First race post time during the spring meet will be 1:10 p.m., with a special 12:15 p.m. post time on Kentucky Derby (G1) Day on May 4.

Winter meet-leading jockey Trevor McCarthy is named in three races Friday, while trainer Claudio Gonzalez has three horses entered as he begins his quest for a fifth consecutive Laurel meet title. The feature comes in Race 5, a one-mile allowance for Maryland-bred/sired 3-year-olds and up which drew a field of eight including one sophomore, Red Gum, most recently sixth in the Private Terms Stakes March 16 behind Kelly Rubley-trained stablemate Alwaysmining.

Women’s college lacrosse: Salisbury University junior goalkeeper Skye Graham was named the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association Division III Defensive Player of the Week. Graham led the Sea Gulls to a 2-1 record against three top-10 opponents, posting a 7.41 goals-against average and 53.3 save percentage.

College track and field: Mount St. Mary’s Justin Kimble, Kayla Barnes and Rene Rosso were recognized by the Northeast Conference with weekly honors. Kimble was named the Men's Track Athlete of the Week, Barnes earned Women's Track Athlete of the Week honors, and Rosso claimed the Women's Rookie of the Week Award.

Women’s college golf: For the second time this spring, Navy’s Christine McDonnell was named the Patriot League Women’s Golfer of the Week. This past weekend, McDonnell helped Navy finish tied for fourth at the Harvard Invitational at Orange County National in Winter Garden, Fla. She fired an 11-over par 227 to finished tied for 16th in the 48-golfer field.

Men’s college golf: McDaniel junior Kevin Keane was named the Centennial Conference Men's Golfer of the Week. Keane led the Green Terror to a team victory at the McDaniel Spring Invitational. He tied for the low 36 holes of the tournament with a score of 151 but finished second overall on a match of cards from Sunday's round. Keane posted a round of 74 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday.