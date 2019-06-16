Capitals re-sign Carl Hagelin to four-year, $11 million deal

The Washington Capitals have re-signed winger Carl Hagelin to a four-year, $11 million deal.

Hagelin counts $2.75 million against the salary cap through the 2022-23 season. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the deal Sunday.

Washington acquired Hagelin from Los Angeles before the trade deadline this past season. He scored three goals in 20 regular-season games with the Capitals after scoring just two in 38 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Kings.

Hagelin figures to be a lynchpin of the Capitals' third line. The team cleared the necessary salary cap space to re-sign Hagelin and others by trading defenseman Matt Niskanen to the Philadelphia Flyers for Radko Gudas.

The 30-year-old Swede won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017. He has 241 points in 546 NHL regular-season games.

With the potential departure of veteran blue liner Brooks Orpik, Hagelin could be counted on to take a bigger leadership role this fall in his first full season in Washington. He also will be counted on to produce if winger Brett Connolly departs in free agency or the Capitals don't re-sign Andre Burakovsky.

College football: Three-star running back Ebony Jackson announced his commitment to Maryland on Twitter on Saturday night. The Marietta, Ga., native is ranked the No. 30 running back in the Class of 2020, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. He originally committed to Tennessee, but decommitted in May and chose Maryland over offers from Alabama, Ole Miss and others.

Horse racing: Lael Stables’ I’m So Fancy secured a 2 ¾-length victory in Sunday’s $100,000 Big Dreyfus Stakes at Laurel Park. Given an ideal ride from Trevor McCarthy, his second of three wins on the afternoon, I’m So Fancy ($6.40) hit the wire in 1:40.34 over a firm All Along turf course for her first North American triumph.

» Larry Pratt and Dave Alden’s Doctor Mounty, trailing all but one horse at the top of the stretch, closed on the far outside to pass a tightly bunched group led by favored Divisidero in deep stretch and come away with a one-length victory in the $100,000 Prince George’s County Stakes at Laurel Park. Ridden by Forest Boyce for Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey, Doctor Mounty ($16.80) ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:40.30 over a firm Exceller turf course. Multiple Grade 1 winner Divisidero, racing for the first time since March 23, was a head better than Just Howard for second, with O Dionysus another head back in fourth.

» Hillwood Stable’s Cordmaker, third by two necks in the 1 ¼-mile Pimlico Special (G3) in his previous start, slipped through an opening along the rail at the top of the stretch and went on to post a half-length victory in the $100,000 Polynesian Stakes at Laurel Park. It was the sixth career win at Laurel for Cordmaker ($6.80) and third in a stakes, following the one-mile Jennings Dec. 29 and the 1 1/8-mile Harrison E. Johnson March 16. The winning time was 1:21.37 over a fast main track.

» Heider Family Stables, Madaket Stables and Doheny Racing Stable’s Please Flatter Me got back on the winning track at Laurel Park, dueling Never Enough Time into submission and holding off Parisian Diva late in the $100,000 Alma North Stakes. Please Flatter Me ($2.80) completed the distance in 1:22.44 over a fast main track for her third career stakes win and second at Laurel following the Dec. 29 Gin Talking, her most recent victory.

Major League Lacrosse: Bayhawks attackman Lyle Thompson scored five goals and contributed two assists as Chesapeake took control in the second half to beat the New York Lizards, 16-14, at James M. Shuart Stadium on Long Island. Attackman Steele Stanwick (Loyola Blakefield) contributed three assists and a goal for the Bayhawks.

National Women’s Soccer League: The Washington Spirit extended their unbeaten streak to a franchise record six games and maintained possession of first place in the NWSL with a 1-1 draw against Reign FC on Saturday night in Tacoma, Wash. Spirit midfielder Andi Sullivan scored in the 62nd minute and Seattle’s Jessica Fishlock notched her first goal of the season in the 77th minute.

