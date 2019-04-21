Capital Gazette wins special Pulitzer Prize citation for coverage of newsroom shooting that killed five
Coppin State baseball matches school record with 21st victory of season

The Coppin State baseball team earned a 5-0 win over host Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rival Norfolk State (16-19, 12-6) on Sunday, giving the Eagles 21 victories to match a single-season school record that they set in 2005 and 2018.

Coppin (21-16, 12-6) still has nine regular-season games remaining.

Devin Rivera Ozuna improved to 7-1 on the year and 5-0 in MEAC play, pitching 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits while striking out a career-high 11.

Carlos Alviarez went 3-for-3 with a run while Matt Day, Nazier McIlwain and Corey Treyes all had a pair of base hits. Treyes, who pitched a scoreless ninth inning, also drove in two runs while McIlwain scored twice.

More college baseball: Ohio State (22-19) secured a 5-1 win over host Maryland (19-21) to win the teams’ three-game series. The Terps’ AJ Lee and Justin Vought have both reached base in 15 consecutive games, tied for the team lead. … Delaware (14-25, 6-9 Colonial Athletic Association) scored six runs in the sixth inning to pull away from host Towson (10-29, 5-7) for a 10-3 victory. Dirk Masters recorded hits in his first three at-bats, finishing 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI for the Tigers.

Major League Soccer: Heber Araujo dos Santos scored and assisted on a goal by Alexandru Mitrita and New York City FC beat D.C. United, 2-0, on Sunday for its first victory of the season. NYCFC (1-1-5) ended an eight-game winless streak, dating to the 2018 MLS playoffs. D.C. United (4-2-2) was outshot 18-10. Sean Johnson had three saves in his third shutout of the season for NYCFC.

