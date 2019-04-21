Coppin State baseball matches school record with 21st victory of season

The Coppin State baseball team earned a 5-0 win over host Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rival Norfolk State (16-19, 12-6) on Sunday, giving the Eagles 21 victories to match a single-season school record that they set in 2005 and 2018.

Coppin (21-16, 12-6) still has nine regular-season games remaining.

Devin Rivera Ozuna improved to 7-1 on the year and 5-0 in MEAC play, pitching 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits while striking out a career-high 11.

Carlos Alviarez went 3-for-3 with a run while Matt Day, Nazier McIlwain and Corey Treyes all had a pair of base hits. Treyes, who pitched a scoreless ninth inning, also drove in two runs while McIlwain scored twice.

More college baseball: Ohio State (22-19) secured a 5-1 win over host Maryland (19-21) to win the teams’ three-game series. The Terps’ AJ Lee and Justin Vought have both reached base in 15 consecutive games, tied for the team lead. … Delaware (14-25, 6-9 Colonial Athletic Association) scored six runs in the sixth inning to pull away from host Towson (10-29, 5-7) for a 10-3 victory. Dirk Masters recorded hits in his first three at-bats, finishing 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI for the Tigers.

Major League Soccer: Heber Araujo dos Santos scored and assisted on a goal by Alexandru Mitrita and New York City FC beat D.C. United, 2-0, on Sunday for its first victory of the season. NYCFC (1-1-5) ended an eight-game winless streak, dating to the 2018 MLS playoffs. D.C. United (4-2-2) was outshot 18-10. Sean Johnson had three saves in his third shutout of the season for NYCFC.