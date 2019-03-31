Digest (March 31): UMBC softball's Courtney Coppersmith pitches perfect game

Freshman pitcher Courtney Coppersmith struck out seven and retired all 18 batters she faced in the circle, while also going 3-for-3 with three RBIs at the plate to lead the UMBC softball team to an 8-0 victory over visiting Binghamton in six innings Sunday.

It was the second perfect game in program history, but first one longer than five innings. Kelly Lane threw a perfect game in a 13-0 five inning win at UMES on March 8, 2014.

The win clinched the Retrievers’ first series victory over Binghamton (11-14, 1-2 America East) since 2009.

UMBC (15-12, 2-1) continues its season-long 15 game homestand when it welcomes Norfolk State for a doubleheader Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Horse racing

Jockey McCarthy, trainer Gonzalez win winter meet titles at Laurel Park

Laurel Park lowered the curtain on its 46-day winter stand Sunday, with jockey Trevor McCarthy and trainer Claudio Gonzalez formally claiming individual meet titles. McCarthy, 24, captured Race 7 on Timeless Treasure ($7.20) to finish with 53 victories, 26 more than runner-up Victor Carrasco. Maryland’s leading rider in 2014 and 2016, McCarthy was also tops with more than $1.5 million in purse earnings in securing his second straight meet title and seventh overall. Claudio Gonzalez, 42, led all trainers with 40 wins including a stretch of seven consecutive victories over two racing days, March 17 and 22, and more than $1 million in purse earnings. Hugh McMahon finished second with 15 wins. Maryland’s leading trainer the past two years, Gonzalez has captured four straight meet titles at Laurel and six of the last seven dating back to the 2017 winter-spring stand. Overall, he owns nine meet championships. Joseph Besecker finished as the winter meet leading owner with 20 wins and nearly $500,000 in purses earned. Live racing returns to Laurel for the start of its 19-day spring meet Friday, April 5 with a nine-race program beginning at 1:10 p.m.

More: A memorial service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday at Laurel’s Tycoons restaurant for trainer Bill Wolfendale, who passed away March 18 at home at the age of 74 … Jockey Katie Davis had a riding double Sunday, aboard Elusive Hero ($4.60) in Race 3 and Beatubyachubinose ($17.40) in Race 5 … There were multiple tickets with all six winners in the 20-cent Rainbow 6, each worth $180.98. The jackpot carryover will be $3,365.82 for Friday, covering Races 4-9.

Women’s college lacrosse

Powers fuels Loyola’s 21-7 rout of Boston U.

Hannah Powers turned in the Loyola Maryland women’s lacrosse team’s first 10-point performance since 2015 to lead the No. 15 Greyhounds to a 21-7 win over visiting Boston University on Sunday. With seven assists, Powers became the third Greyhound in program history to reach 100 assists. Livy Rosenzweig also had a standout performance, finishing with a season-high eight points. Sam Fiedler and Jillian Wilson each contributed four goals, while Emily Cooper and Taylor VanThof scored twice and sophomores Elli Kluegel and Liz Scott tacked on one goal each. Loyola hosts Navy in the second game of a Loyola lacrosse doubleheader Saturday. The men will host Lehigh at 11 a.m., followed by the women’s game against the Midshipmen at 3 p.m.

Major Arena Soccer League

Blast top Utica City, keep East title hopes alive

Juan Pereira scored both goals in a shootout, while William Vanzela made three saves to give the Blast a 5-4 victory over host Utica City FC (16-7), keeping their Major Arena Soccer League Eastern Division regular-season title hopes alive. The Blast (16-7) end the regular season at the Florida Tropics on Saturday.