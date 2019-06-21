Blast re-sign All-Star defender; Capitals to open season against Stanley Cup champs

The Baltimore Blast announced the re-signing of 2018-2019 First Team All-Major Arena Soccer League defender Adriano Dos Santos to a two-year contract extension. Per team and league policies, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Dos Santos, 31, will be entering his 10th season of professional arena soccer, all with the Blast. As the longest tenured player on this roster, Dos Santos will look to lead a Blast back line that allowed the third fewest goals in the MASL last year.

The veteran defender broke out with the most points he’s registered in a season since the 2013-14 season that featured a multi-point scoring format. His 13 goals and 46 shots on goal were all career-bests.

Coach Danny Kelly said: "Adriano re-signing with us for two more years is huge for the club. He's the heart and soul of our team and sets the standard that's expected here. He leads our guys every single day in terms of what it takes to be a pro and compete for championships, period."

NHL: The Washington Capitals will open the season at Enterprise Center on Oct. 2 against the St. Louis Blues, who will raise their first Stanley Cup banner. The Capitals home opener will take place Oct. 5 vs. the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.

The Capitals are 16-2-1-1 all-time in home openers at Capital One Arena and will face Carolina in their home opener for the fourth time in franchise history (2006-07, 2007-08, 2011-12), 3-0-0 record in those games. Washington posted a 4-0-0 record against Carolina last season and is 35-16-2-4 all-time at home.

The Capitals’ full schedule and League’s complete 1,271-game schedule will be released on Tuesday at noon.

Major League Soccer: D.C. United captain Wayne Rooney has been selected for the 2019 MLS All-Star Fan XI. Rooney will be among the best in MLS chosen to face 10-time La Liga champions Atlético de Madrid in the 2019 MLS All-Star Game at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on July 31 at 8 p.m.

NFL: The Baltimore Ravens selected their 2019 class of Ravens Scholars. For the 10th-consecutive year, five outstanding area high school seniors will be awarded a $5,000 renewable scholarship ($20,000 over four years to each scholar) to support their respective college educations. Each scholar was selected after displaying remarkable academic achievement, extra-curricular participation and community service.

The 2019 Ravens Scholars are: Taylor Booker-Godfrey, Poly; Destiny Brown, Baltimore School for the Arts; Travell Gardner, City; Aneeka Niyas, Western; and Flor Santos, Ben Franklin.

-- From Sun staff and news services