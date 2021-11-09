Saints WR, Baltimore native Deonte Harris could face suspension after sentencing in drunken-driving case

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and Baltimore native Deonte Harris faces a possible NFL suspension after he was sentenced Monday to a year of supervised probation. The Archbishop Curley alumnus pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence that stemmed from a July traffic stop in Baltimore County, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Harris, also a standout returner, was in court in Towson on Monday for the sentencing, which came without a conviction. The plea entered on Harris’ behalf was not guilty with an agreed statement of facts, as described in Harris’ police report, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Harris was pulled over at around 1:30 a.m. on July 16 after swerving across three lanes of traffic and driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit on Interstate 695. A police officer wrote that Harris’ eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and that Harris smelled of alcohol. After failing field sobriety tests, Harris took a breath test and registered a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.
Harris’ probation term began Monday and runs through Nov. 8, 2022. His attorney, William H. “Billy” Murphy Jr., did not respond to request for comment.
Harris, who leads the Saints with 323 receiving yards this season, could face punishment under the terms of the NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement. A league spokesman told The Times-Picayune that Harris’ situation is still under review.