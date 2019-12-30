For more than a decade, Phelps was the standard in his sport, the guy every young swimmer dreamed of beating. But in race after race, he applied his will and talent to fend off the young lions. Most great swimmers are thrilled to end their careers with even one Olympic gold medal, but Phelps held himself to an impossibly higher standard, and in the end, he pulled it off. He actually did not win his last individual race, the 100-meter butterfly, but his second-place finish did not vex him as it might have in previous years. He wore a contented grin as he spoke to reporters afterward, seemingly ready to hand the sport to a new generation.