Mount Airy’s Daniel Romanchuk wins Boston Marathon men’s wheelchair title

A pair of familiar faces made it to the top of the winner’s stand in the wheelchair division of the 126th Boston Marathon.

Daniel Romanchuk, who grew up in Mount Airy and left the Tokyo Paralympics last year with two medals, won his second career men’s wheelchair title, claiming the victory with a time of 1 hour, 26 minutes, 58 seconds on Monday. Fellow American Aaron Pike was second in 1:32:49, followed by Great Britain’s Johnboy Smith in 1:32:55.

In the women’s race, Switzerland’s Manuela Schar won her second straight Boston crown and fourth overall, crossing the line in 1:41:08. She was followed by American Susannah Scaroni in 1:46:20 and Australian Madison De Rozario in 1:52:48.

The 23-year-old Romanchuk led for 23 miles of the 26.2-mile course, besting a field that didn’t include defending champion and five-time Boston winner Marcel Hug, who withdrew hours before the race for unspecified reasons.

(Charles Krupa/AP)

Romanchuk previously won the Boston race in 2019 when he became the first American since 1993 to win the title. He finished third in the New York Marathon in November and second in the first fall edition of the Boston event last year. He also won the Chicago Marathon in October, a day before finishing second in Boston.

Romanchuk won the men’s T54 400-meter wheelchair race at the Tokyo Paralympics last year. He finished in 45.72 seconds, just beating Athiwat Paeng-Nuea of Thailand, who finished second in 45.73 seconds.

“This class [T54] is so competitive. It could be anyone’s race on any given day,” Romanchuk, who was born with spina bifida, said after the race. “It went very well today. I got off the start line pretty fast and had a good acceleration and just tried to hold the tough speed.”

Romanchuk also won the bronze medal in the men’s marathon T54 event and narrowly missed the podium in 5,000-meter race, placing fourth by just 0.14 seconds.

Schar led the women’s field throughout. Her win comes on the heels of the 37-year-old’s victories in Berlin in September and London in October.

Baltimore Sun staff contributed to this article.