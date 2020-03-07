Capitals strike early, thrash Penguins 5-2

The missed opportunity cost the Penguins when Washington scored twice in a 2:23 span near the end of the period. Backstrom finished a textbook end-to-end rush in which all five Capitals touched the puck, Backstrom being the last as he broke in alone on Murray. Panik made it 3-0 when he capped a 3-on-2 break by punching one in from the doorstep. The early onslaught left the Penguins dazed, and there was no immediate response.