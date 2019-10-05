NOTES: Carlson has three assists in two games this season. Since trailing St. Louis 2-0 in the first period on Wednesday night, the Capitals have a 5-1 scoring edge. The teams meet three more times this season: Dec. 31 at Washington, Jan. 18 at the Nassau Coliseum, and Feb. 10 at Washington. Last season, the teams split their four-game series, with the road team winning each contest. Varlamov signed a four-year deal on July 1, replacing Vezina Trophy finalist and fan-favorite Robin Lehner. C Derick Brassard, signed to a one-year deal, also made his Islanders debut. The Islanders, beginning a season at home for just the 10th time in franchise history, dropped to 0-4-3 in their last seven season openers on home ice.