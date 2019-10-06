NOTES: Saturday’s game marked the last in a three-game suspension for “inappropriate conduct” for Capitals C Evgeny Kuznetsov. In August, the IIHF announced the 27-year-old Russian was suspended four years from international competition after violating the world anti-doping code with a positive test for cocaine. Alex Ovechkin will throw out the first pitch at Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. Washington was 15-1-1 in its previous 17 home openers. After Reimer’s debut for Carolina, Petr Mrazek is expected to make his second start in goal for the Hurricanes on Sunday. Carolina has scored power-play goals in each of its first two games.