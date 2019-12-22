“I had a goal of coming in and hopefully reaching 1,000 yards, but I didn't know all the adversity was going to go into this season,” McLaurin said, referring to the Redskins coaching change and starting three different quarterbacks. “If it comes, it comes. If it doesn't, it doesn't. I won't cry any tears. I just try to be as productive as I can for this team and hopefully down then line, if it doesn't happen this year, then possibly next year.”