“We are working closely with the health and emergency authorities on campus to monitor and respond to this situation as it rapidly develops,” UMBC athletic director Brian Barrio said in a written statement. “As of now, teams have not been advised to significantly alter travel or operational plans — but as events warrant, we will take any and all necessary measures to protect our student-athletes and to help mitigate the spread of the virus in our community. The current message is essentially — do not contribute to any panic about this, wash your hands frequently, stay home if you develop even mild, flu-like symptoms, and follow all directions from our health services professionals.”