The growing concern surrounding the worldwide coronavirus outbreak has not affected the athletic programs for some of the largest colleges and universities in Maryland and prominent high schools in the Baltimore metropolitan area — yet.
While there are no confirmed cases of the disease — known as COVID-19 — in Maryland, state and county public health agencies have strongly cautioned that there will be more cases in the United States. And educational systems throughout the state are closely monitoring the situation, which has radiated worldwide since initially being diagnosed in Wuhan City in the Hubei Province of China.
Thus far, no college or university athletic departments have changed their teams’ schedules or travel plans because of the coronavirus. Spokespeople associated with the departments at the University of Maryland, Johns Hopkins, Towson, UMBC, Morgan State, Loyola Maryland and Coppin State said that although plans could change in the future if an outbreak occurs, it is pretty much status quo for their athletic teams.
“We are working closely with the health and emergency authorities on campus to monitor and respond to this situation as it rapidly develops,” UMBC athletic director Brian Barrio said in a written statement. “As of now, teams have not been advised to significantly alter travel or operational plans — but as events warrant, we will take any and all necessary measures to protect our student-athletes and to help mitigate the spread of the virus in our community. The current message is essentially — do not contribute to any panic about this, wash your hands frequently, stay home if you develop even mild, flu-like symptoms, and follow all directions from our health services professionals.”
Added Johns Hopkins athletic director Jennifer S. Baker: “We are closely monitoring the situation as it relates to athletics and athletic-related travel. To date, there has been no disruption in our team schedules, activities or travel. We will continue to follow guidance from public health officials, the University, Centennial Conference, Big Ten and NCAA to ensure we are acting with the health, welfare and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff in mind.”
Athletic department spokesmen for the University of Maryland and Loyola referred inquiries to websites managed by the respective schools that updates their students, faculty and administration of any news regarding the coronavirus.
A spokesman for Coppin State shared a letter from interim president Mickey L. Burnim distributed Feb. 26 in which he said the school is developing plans to continue instruction in the event of an outbreak and/or quarantine.
Several spokespeople said the schools are placing an emphasis on attacking high-traffic areas that involve touching of common items. Training and weight rooms have been disinfected daily, more hand sanitizer stations are cropping up in hallways and outside classrooms, and more signs recommending vigorous hand washing have been posted inside and outside of public restrooms.
“Internally, we are making Public announcements at contests about prevention during flu season and have stationed hand sanitizers throughout our venues,” Morgan State athletic director Edward Scott said in a written statement.
At the high school level, precautions about coronavirus are starting to be discussed.
On Sunday, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association executive director Lee Dove addressed concerns from some league members about pre- and post-game handshakes during the spring season, stating via email that the league will always support and expect this expression of sportsmanship, but will also pay close attention to the stated protocols by public health agencies across the state as the concerns continue to evolve.
The Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland Conference is having a board meeting Thursday to discuss the topic, and executive director Sue Thompson will follow up with the schools’ athletic directors next Tuesday.
Latest Sports
The Maryland Pubic Secondary Schools Athletic Association is in the midst of its winter playoffs, and events have proceeded as planned. The public schools have been following the guidance of the Maryland Department of Health.