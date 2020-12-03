Coppin State women’s basketball team halts season, cancels game vs. Maryland because of positive COVID-19 test

The Coppin State women’s basketball team has suspended its season and canceled Saturday’s road game against Maryland after a member of its personnel tested positive for the coronavirus.
The announcement on Wednesday night was made public a couple hours after the Eagles’ game at Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday night had been canceled 90 minutes before tip-off.
According to a statement from the program, the positive test result was discovered during routine COVID-19 testing, which is conducted three times per week per NCAA guidelines.
A timetable for Coppin State to resume the season was not outlined.
The Eagles dropped their season opener at Penn State on Nov. 25 and had been scheduled to visit the No. 14 Terps on Saturday in first year head coach Laura Harper’s return to College Park where she was the 2006 NCAA Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player during the Terps’ run to their first and only national championship.