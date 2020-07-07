After defections, Coppin State and UMES sticking with MEAC, but Morgan State remains quiet

“We wished them well,” he said of the three departing colleges. “Obviously, you hate to see them go, but from what we were told, it had more to do with geographical location, travel expenses and student-athletes’ missed class time. So we understand that, and we have an opportunity now to be even better, to re-calibrate and re-engineer a more compact group of members. We are in the same exact footprint when we were founded in 1970. So now we have a group of institutions whose travel expenses are going to be reduced now and same with student-athletes’ missed class time. That is obviously important to everyone. So now we’re back to the future.”