Coppin State men routed by No. 21 Houston, 75-44, are one of two remaining winless Division I teams

Corey Davis had 16 points, Breaon Brady added 13 and No. 21 Houston beat Coppin State, 75-44, on Sunday to improve to 12-0 and extend the nation's longest home winning streak to 25.

“It means a lot to take care of our home court,” Davis said. “It always puts an extra boost in us. It helps that we win all our games, but we make sure we take care of our business at home.”

Davis was 4-for-9 from 3-point range, and Brady was 6-for-8 from the field.

“We wanted to establish Breaon inside,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “Our guys were good with our ball movement, we were really good with our pace. The only thing wrong with our offense was missing shots.”

Cedric Council had nine points and 12 rebounds for Coppin State, at 0-14 one of two remaining winless teams in Division I. The Eagles shot 22 percent.

“We have to keep getting better,” coach Juan Dixon said. “Those guys executed well, they made some shots, they defended well. We had some opportunities early to make shots. We didn't capitalize.”

Armoni Brooks added 10 points and nine rebounds to help the Cougars remain one of five undefeated Division I men’s teams.

Houston finished with 17 assists on 28 made field goals.

“We had a ton of opportunities to score a lot more points,” Sampson said. “As long as we're defending and playing together, playing unselfish. We had 17 assists, it could have been 27 assists.”

Houston took over the longest home winning streak Saturday night when Montana beat South Dakota State to end the Jackrabbits' home streak at 26.

After coming from behind in the second half of the last three games, including by double-digits against Utah State on Thursday and LSU on Dec. 12, the Cougars led throughout against the Eagles.

“We do a good job of treating everyone the same, every opponent,” Davis said. “On games like this we have to focus on ourselves and bring energy and playing hard and playing tough, getting offensive boards, getting defensive boards.”

After Council hit a 3-pointer to cut Houston's lead to 20-13, the Cougars had a 15-5 spurt to open a 17-point lead. Brady had seven points in the run.

Houston led 37-22 at the half, and the Eagles got no closer than 14 in the second half.

Coppin State hung with Houston for the first 10 minutes, but Houston's size, quickness and athleticism were too much. The Eagles were 7-for-27 on 2-point field goals, were 7-for-38 on 3-pointers and were outscored 36-8 in the paint.

The Eagles will play at Notre Dame on Saturday.

The Cougars had one of their better shooting games from the field but continued to struggle from 3-point range, going 7-for-25. Houston had a 53-39 rebounding edge.