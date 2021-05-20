Fourth time’s the charm for Loyola Maryland track’s Senna Ohlsson in Patriot League championships

“I don’t really remember specifics. Honestly, I was sobbing my eyes out,” Pugh admitted with a laugh. “I just remember her being such a constant and reminding us that we have each other and that bond is beyond what we do on the track. That’s something that I’ve always appreciated from her. When we lived together, I could go into her room and just talk to her about things I was struggling with or life way beyond running. I think she’s always able to remind us of the big picture. She’s someone that can see the big picture really well, and it always is just calming in the moment.”