Can Notre Dame hang with Georgia? How good is Wisconsin? Most intriguing college football questions for Week 4

After taking over as the starter near the end of last season, Coan retained the job over highly touted freshman Graham Mertz in the offseason. He played adequately in 2018, completing 60.2% of his passes with five touchdowns and three interceptions. This season, he’s risen to another level, completing 76.3% of his attempts with five touchdowns and no picks and throwing for more yards (564) in two games than he did in five (515) last year. The coaching staff seems to have more trust in him, and with the return of receiver Quintez Cephus (who was found not guilty of sexual assault charges and returned to the team before the season), the offense has become more balanced. No longer can teams simply load the box to stop Taylor, who himself has also become more of a pass-catching weapon out of the backfield.