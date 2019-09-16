College football overreaction index, Week 3: Same old Maryland?; ACC is at the bottom of the Power 5

There were plenty of jokes Saturday about Maryland seemingly turning the corner yet again, only to fall flat in another loss to a lesser opponent. (The last time the Terps won as a Top 25 team was in 2006. Since then, according to ESPN, 93 other teams have won at least one game while in the Top 25). You might be tempted to make them yourself and believe this is the same old Maryland. That would be unwise. There are clear signs of improvement in College Park, and while a loss to Temple might muddy the picture and take some of the excitement away from the beginning of the season, the future is bright.