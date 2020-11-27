College football storylines, Week 13: Alabama vs. Auburn headlines a strange Rivalry Week

Even if it winds up becoming a track meet like it did last season, it’s advantage Alabama. The Auburn offense has been inconsistent under sophomore quarterback Bo Nix, who has already thrown as many interceptions in seven games this season (five) as he did all last season (six). The Tigers rank 38th in offensive efficiency and 40th in success rate, in large part because of the struggles of the passing game. Seth Williams remains one of the nation’s best receivers, but if Nix can’t deliver him the ball in big spots, it won’t matter much.