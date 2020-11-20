College football storylines, Week 12: An Indiana vs. Northwestern Big Ten title game? It could happen.

Don’t laugh. Sure, No. 3 Ohio State looms on Saturday, with the Buckeyes looking like one of the best teams in the country behind future top draft pick Justin Fields. And sure, those wins over Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State don’t look so great now that those teams a combined 2-10. But by virtue of his recruiting connections at his old high school coaching days in Florida, Tom Allen has built a program that at the very least proved it can hang in one of the nation’s toughest divisions.